Woman who ran marathons dressed as fruit made an MBE

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Woman who ran marathons dressed as fruit made an MBE

By Press Association
Sally Orange after being made an Member of the Order of the British Empire (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Sally Orange after being made an Member of the Order of the British Empire (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

An endurance runner who has completed a marathon in every continent dressed as a piece of fruit has said she never expected to become an MBE for her efforts.

Sally Orange collected her MBE at Buckingham Palace on Thursday.

Orange, who is also a mental health campaigner, and has run more than 80 marathons raising money for charity said it was “incredible” to be recognised.

“Who would think that running around the world dressed as a piece of fruit would end up with me being at the palace?” she said.

“I’m the only person who’s run a marathon in every continent dressed as a piece of fruit.

“I did my first one in Antarctica dressed as a pod of peas, and I did my final one in Miami dressed as a slice of orange, because my surname is Orange.”

Sally Orange at Buckingham Palace
Ms Orange said running is about the experience, not the finish time (Yui Mok/PA)

Ms Orange who has gone through “bad times” with mental health in the past, and “very nearly” took her own life in 2013, believes physical activity can be hugely beneficial.

The retired army major said: “There’s a massive crossover with physical activity and mental illness, I think it’s the endorphins, getting outside, being with people.

“For me, it’s not about the time in the slightest, it’s about the actual experience, that way it takes away any of the anxiety.

“If people say to me ‘what time are you going for?’ I say ‘the time of my life’.

“It’s about breaking the stigma associated with mental health, it’s more the purpose that I’m proud of it for.”

Running ambassador Charles Williams, also known as Charlie Dark, agreed that running was “great for mental health”.

Investitures at Buckingham Palace
Charles Williams (Charlie Dark), from London, founder of Run Dem Crew, after being made an Member of the Order of the British Empire (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Mr Williams, who set up the inclusive running group Run Dem Crew in 2007, said he found out he was going to be made an MBE when he was in the airport, and his wife noticed an official looking envelope arrive.

He said: “When I found out I was actually in the airport on my way to New York, and my partner texted me to tell me that an official envelope had arrived.

“She said ‘I think I should open it’. She opened it and started crying, then she told me the news and I started crying.

“Other than holding my children in my arms for the first time, this is my proudest achievement.

“My family are really impressed, my teenagers are not very impressed by many of the things I’ve done, but they’re quite impressed by this.”

Mr Williams said he hopes his MBE will help him to open doors to continue his work.

“I see this as a key, it gets me into rooms with people who I wouldn’t normally have been given the option to speak to, it opens more doors to allow people to come and run with us,” he added.

“Running is great for your mental health, it’s an amazing confidence booster, and ultimately when you do marathons and races there’s no-one watching who wants you to fail.

“Once you run a marathon, there’s not many things in your life that you’re scared of.

“It’s a real affirmation of life, people coming together and cheering each other on to greatness.

“It’s been life changing for me, I fell in love with it and wanted to share it with as many people as possible.”

Mr Williams said he had no time to celebrate his achievement as he needed to go home and pack, ready to travel to New York and take part in the city’s marathon.