Professional performance of neurologist unacceptable, tribunal finds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Professional performance of neurologist unacceptable, tribunal finds

By Press Association
Dr Michael Watt had been a consultant neurologist at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast but ceased clinical practice in 2017 (PA)
Dr Michael Watt had been a consultant neurologist at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast but ceased clinical practice in 2017 (PA)

The professional performance of a neurologist at the centre of Northern Ireland’s largest recall of patients has been found to be unacceptable following a medical tribunal.

The panel is now set to consider Dr Michael Watt’s fitness to practise.

Dr Watt has not practised since 2017, the tribunal previously heard.

The Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS) is carrying out the fitness to practise hearing.

Last week, a legal representative for Dr Watt withdrew from the hearing, expressing concern around his client’s mental health.

The hearings have proceeded without him.

In 2018, more than 4,000 of the neurologist’s patients attended recall appointments amid concerns over his clinical practice.

A previous MPTS tribunal granted Dr Watt voluntary removal from the medical register.

However, the High Court in Belfast quashed that ruling due to concerns it was “not sufficient to protect the public”.

The three-person tribunal began its new hearing last month, when it was told a performance report into Dr Watt in 2018 found that he repeatedly failed to make correct diagnoses.

Dr Watt had been a consultant neurologist at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast but ceased clinical practice in 2017.

He was interviewed three times for the GMC assessment report the following year.

The tribunal previously heard that the report stated Dr Watt’s performance was found to be deficient, he was not fit to practise and should cease practice.

The report said there was a persistent failure to take adequate histories from patients and carry out clinical examinations.

It also stated there was persistent and repeated failure to make correct diagnoses, resulting in patients receiving inappropriate management which included drugs with serious and toxic side effects.

It also said there was use of idiosyncratic diagnostic criteria, leading to patients receiving unnecessary invasive treatment.