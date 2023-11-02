Sexist comments on TikTok ‘more liked’ than non-sexist ones – study

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sexist comments on TikTok ‘more liked’ than non-sexist ones – study

By Press Association
Researchers sampled 400 videos from four different challenge hashtags on the platform (Alamy/PA)
Sexist comments on TikTok videos are more popular than non-sexist ones, and men are more likely to make them than women, analysis has suggested.

On average, sexist comments received 604 likes compared with 375 for those not considered sexist, according to research presented to the British Psychological Society’s Cyberpsychology Section Conference.

The analysis on four different so-called challenge videos on the social media platform saw sexist comments rack up on average 60% more likes than non-sexist comments.

Dr Genavee Brown, who led the study, said women users’ videos attracted more sexist comments than men’s and warned of the potential psychological impact such comments could have.

While men were more likely to post sexist comments, both genders made the same kind of sexist comments, her analysis suggested.

Researchers sampled 400 videos from four different challenge hashtags – #cakechallenge, #bottleflip, #thorshammer and #chairchallenge – and analysed the number of likes, shares, views and comments on each.

In total across the four challenges, 76,688 comments were analysed, with just over 13% found to be sexist.

The cake challenge, which focuses on the size of a person’s bottom by seeing if a weight-lifting bar will roll over them as they lie on their front, attracted the most sexist comments, at 28%.

Dr Brown, assistant professor of psychology at the University of Northumbria, said: “The goal of the cake challenge is to not let the bar cross your bottom. This is because big bums are in – thanks in part to Kim Kardashian – so you want your bum to be big enough to stop the bar.”

She said the Thor challenge – which saw users lifting a barbell upright – appeared to be centred around a masculine ideal of physical strength, and attracted objectifying comments towards men, adding: “So it seems that both women and men are harmed by these unrealistic, gendered ideals.”

Some of the comments on the cake challenge included “Ladies, ladies, it’s about shape, how big is just extra” and “Boys do it better”.

Dr Brown added: “We were surprised to find that sexist comments were more liked than non-sexist comments. We thought that users might condemn sexism by not liking sexist comments, but we actually found the opposite.

“It appears that TikTok is not immune to the rampant sexism online.

“The most common form of sexism was discredit, whereby women’s achievements were coming under fire, often because of their gender.

“If every time you talk about something you have accomplished and say something positive, it is attacked, then that can have a psychological impact and make you feel like you are not deserving of success.”

TikTok has been contacted for comment.