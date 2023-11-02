Pc accused of violent rape tells court he ‘would never get off on causing pain’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

Pc accused of violent rape tells court he ‘would never get off on causing pain’

By Press Association
Pc Rowan Horrocks appeared at Leeds Crown Court (PA)
Pc Rowan Horrocks appeared at Leeds Crown Court (PA)

A South Yorkshire police officer who allegedly left a young woman with 23 injuries during a “violent rape” has told a court he “would never get off on causing pain to somebody”.

Pc Rowan Horrocks is accused of raping the woman twice, biting her repeatedly and pulling out a clump of her hair during the alleged assault in November 2021.

Leeds Crown Court heard Horrocks and the complainant had exchanged flirtatious messages in the months leading up to the incident but had not met in person.

Prosecutors say Horrocks, 27, “pressured” the woman into going back to his house by messaging her “persistently” while she was on a night out.

Prosecutor Gillian Batts told the court the complainant “had been drinking over a prolonged period” and was “in no fit state to consent to anything” when the defendant picked her up in a taxi and took her to his home in Rotherham before subjecting her to “nasty, violent sex”.

On Thursday Horrocks told jurors that all sexual activity between the two was consensual and that the woman “seemed fine” and “a bit merry”.

He said the bruising to her chest, neck and breasts was caused by him giving her “love bites” but denied that he “bit her very hard, repeatedly” when asked by Ms Batts.

“At the time she didn’t complain that it was painful at all,” he said.

Horrocks told the court the bruises on pictures shown to the jury “do look bad” but said: “At the time she was enjoying (the love bites) and consenting to them.”

He added: “It feels quite frustrating that I’ve managed to leave them and they look so bad – I’m not the sort of person that would intentionally leave any mark on any person so bad.”

Horrocks told the court the woman “didn’t tell me to get off” when he was pulling her hair.

Asked whether that was because she was “so drunk”, he replied: “No, not at all, because she wasn’t so drunk.”

Asked by Ms Batts if he liked hurting his partner during sex, Horrocks said: “Not necessarily, no.”

Horrocks, who denies two counts of rape, was suspended by South Yorkshire Police and internal misconduct proceedings are also under way.

The trial continues.