Hundreds gather to pay tribute as former Chinese premier is laid to rest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Hundreds gather to pay tribute as former Chinese premier is laid to rest

By Press Association
People use their smartphones to film a bus festooned with flowers believed to be carrying the body of former premier, Li Keqiang (AP Photo)
People use their smartphones to film a bus festooned with flowers believed to be carrying the body of former premier, Li Keqiang (AP Photo)

Hundreds, possibly thousands, of people gathered on Thursday near a state funeral home in Beijing as China’s former second-ranking leader, Li Keqiang, was laid to rest, while a steady stream of mourners showed their respects at the ex-premier’s childhood home in central China.

Mr Li, who was China’s top economic official for a decade, died last Friday of a heart attack at age 68.

“The remains of Comrade Li Keqiang … were cremated at the Babaoshan Revolutionary Cemetery in Beijing on Thursday,” the official Xinhua News Agency reported.

State broadcaster CCTV showed President Xi Jinping accompanied by his wife, Peng Liyuan, bowing before Mr Li’s body, which was surrounded by greenery and covered with a Communist Party flag.

China Obit Li Keqiang
Li Keqiang had been the second most powerful official in China but was side-lined (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File)

Mr Xi was followed by the other six members of the all-powerful Politburo Standing Committee.

“Li was extolled as an excellent (Communist Party) member, a time-tested and loyal Communist soldier and an outstanding proletarian revolutionist, statesman and leader of the party and the state,” Xinhua said, repeating the language it had used earlier in his brief obituary.

Mr Li was an advocate of private business who promised market-oriented reforms, and helped navigate the world’s second-largest economy through challenges such as rising tensions with the United States and the Covid-19 pandemic.

But he was left with little authority after Mr Xi made himself the most powerful Chinese leader in decades by eliminating presidential term limits and tightening control over the economy and society.

In front of the funeral home, plainclothes and uniformed police lined the roadway for hundreds of yards, blocking traffic and telling people to move along.

Police also moved people away from a subway station near the cemetery, where state funerals are held and many top leaders are buried.

A forest of phone cameras rose as the cortege consisting of several buses passed by.

Large crowds also gathered in Hefei city in the central province of Anhui, where a steady stream of people, some wearing black, were permitted to walk down Hongxing Road to add small bouquets of white and yellow chrysanthemums to a huge U-shaped mound and pay their respects in front of the three-story shophouse where Mr Li spent his childhood.

The large turnout was viewed by some as a protest against Mr Li’s political side-lining by the increasingly authoritarian Xi.

Such spontaneous gatherings are almost never permitted in China, but the authorities appeared to be taking a relatively light approach, possibly to avoid sparking a larger incident.

However, the small street was closed to traffic, and visitors proceeded under the watchful eye of a large team of people in blue vests, who ordered the crowd not to loiter.

AP journalists were shadowed by unidentified people who monitored their interviews and in some cases tried to record them.