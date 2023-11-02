Gang leader denies playing part in killing of Tupac Shakur in 1996

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gang leader denies playing part in killing of Tupac Shakur in 1996

By Press Association
Duane ‘Keffe D’ Davis appears in court in Las Vegas (AP Photo/John Locher, Pool)
A former Southern California street gang leader pleaded not guilty on Thursday to orchestrating a drive-by shooting that killed Tupac Shakur in 1996 in Las Vegas.

Duane Keith “Keffe D” Davis, the only person still alive who was in the vehicle from which shots were fired and the only person ever charged with a crime in the case, stood in shackles before Clark County District Judge Tierra Jones.

Special public defenders Robert Arroyo and Charles Cano represented Davis in court on Thursday.

Davis lost his bid to hire defence attorney, Ross Goodman, who spoke on Davis’ behalf two weeks ago, saying prosecutors lack witnesses and key evidence, including a gun or vehicle, for the killing committed 27 years ago.

Tupac Investigation Witnesses
Rapper Tupac Shakur was shot dead in Las Vegas in 1996 (AP Photo/Frank Wiese, File)

Davis, 60, is originally from Compton, California. He was arrested on September 29 outside a home in suburban Henderson where Las Vegas police served a search warrant on July 17, drawing renewed attention to one of hip-hop music’s most enduring mysteries.

Davis remains jailed without bail, did not testify before the grand jury that indicted him, and declined from jail to speak with The Associated Press.

The indictment alleges Davis obtained and provided a gun to someone in the back seat of a Cadillac before the car-to-car gunfire that mortally wounded Shakur and wounded rap music mogul Marion “Suge” Knight at an intersection just off the Las Vegas Strip.

Shakur died a week later. He was 25 years old.

Tupac Investigation Las Vegas
Duane Keith ‘Keffe D’ Davis appears for his arraignment at the Regional Justice Centre in Las Vegas (Ethan Miller/Pool Photo via AP)

Knight, now 58, is in prison in California, serving a 28-year sentence for the death of a Compton businessman in 2015.

He has not responded to messages through his attorneys seeking comment about Davis’ arrest.

Prosecutors allege that Shakur’s killing in Las Vegas came out of competition between East Coast members of a Bloods gang sect and West Coast groups of a Crips sect, including Davis, for dominance in a musical genre dubbed “gangsta rap”.

The grand jury was told the September 7, 1996 shooting in Las Vegas was retaliation for a brawl hours earlier at a Las Vegas Strip casino involving Shakur and Davis’s nephew, Orlando “Baby Lane” Anderson.

Prosecutors told a grand jury that Davis implicated himself in the killing in multiple interviews and a 2019 tell-all memoir that described his life leading a Crips sect in Compton.

Davis has said he obtained a .40-calibre handgun and handed it to Anderson, a member of Davis’ gang, in the back seat of a Cadillac, though he did not identify Anderson as the shooter.

Anderson, then 22, denied involvement in Shakur’s killing and died two years later in a shooting in his hometown of Compton.

The other back seat passenger and the driver of the Cadillac are also dead.

In his book, Davis wrote that he told authorities in 2010 what he knew of the killings of Shakur and gang rival, Notorious BIG, whose legal name was Christopher Wallace, to protect himself and 48 of his Southside Compton Crips gang associates from prosecution and the possibility of life sentences in prison.

Wallace, also known as Biggie Smalls, was shot and killed in Los Angeles in March 1997, six months after Shakur’s death. He was 24.

Shakur is largely considered one of the most influential and versatile rappers of all time.

He had five No. 1 albums, was nominated for six Grammy Awards, was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2017, and received a posthumous star this year on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

He is the subject of a current Los Angeles museum exhibit: Tupac Shakur. Wake Me When I’m Free.