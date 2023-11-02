Former policeman changes plea to guilty over killing of Tyre Nichols

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Former policeman changes plea to guilty over killing of Tyre Nichols

By Press Association
Tyre Nichols was allegedly beaten by five police officers after a traffic stop (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton, File)
Tyre Nichols was allegedly beaten by five police officers after a traffic stop (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton, File)

A former Memphis police officer changed his plea to guilty on Thursday over the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols, becoming the first of five officers charged to reverse course, with prosecutors recommending up to 15 years in prison.

Desmond Mills Jr entered his plea during a hearing at the Memphis federal courthouse as part of a larger agreement to settle charges in state court as well.

It was not immediately clear whether the four other officers would follow suit. Their attorneys declined to comment on Mills’ plea change.

Mills pleaded guilty to federal charges of excessive force and obstruction of justice and agreed to plead guilty to related state charges.

Tyre Nichols
Desmond Mills Jr, right, with his attorney outside court in Memphis, Tennessee (Chris Day/The Commercial Appeal via AP)

Mills also agreed to co-operate with prosecutors, who are recommending a 15-year sentence. The final sentencing decision rests with the judge.

Mills remains free on bail ahead of his May 22 sentencing hearing.

Mr Nichols’ mother, RowVaughn Wells, shook as she described hearing how five large men beat her skinny son.

“This one today was very difficult for me because this was really the first time I actually heard somebody tell and say what they actually did to my son,” she told reporters outside the courthouse.

“So, this was very difficult. But I’m hoping that Mr Mills, it was his conscience that allowed him to make this plea agreement, and not because of his lawyers telling him it was the right thing to do.”

Caught on police video, the Nichols beating in January was one in a string of violent encounters between police and black people that sparked protests and renewed debate about police brutality and the need to for police reform in the US.

The five former officers who were charged also are black.

Mills and four other former Memphis police department officers were charged in federal court with using excessive force, failing to intervene, deliberate indifference and conspiring to lie, as well as obstruction of justice after they were caught on camera punching, kicking and beating Mr Nichols on January 7. He died three days later.

The five former officers: Mills, Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin and Justin Smith; pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder and other charges in state court. Mills is the first to agree to plead guilty.

The four remaining officers have a May 6 trial date in federal court. A trial has not yet been set in state court.