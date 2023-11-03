Sir Bobby Charlton’s 1966 World Cup semi-final England shirt to be auctioned

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sir Bobby Charlton’s 1966 World Cup semi-final England shirt to be auctioned

By Press Association
The shirt still features Sir Bobby’s autograph (Mark Laban/Hansons/PA)
The shirt worn by Sir Bobby Charlton in the 1966 World Cup semi-final will be auctioned later this month.

The signed top was worn by the football icon in the 2-1 victory over Portugal on July 26 1966, when he scored both goals in front of more than 94,000 spectators at Wembley, before England’s victory over West Germany in the final.

Sir Bobby died at 86 on October 21, prompting tributes from across the sporting world. An inquest on Wednesday concluded he died after a fall at a Cheshire care home.

The shirt, put up for auction before Sir Bobby’s death, is being sold by Derbyshire-based Hansons Auctioneers on November 14, with a guide price of £50,000-80,000.

David Wilson-Turner, head of sports memorabilia at Hansons, said: “England has some of the most passionate football fans in the world and I’m sure many would love to own Sir Bobby’s shirt.

“It deserves to excel because not only was it worn by one of the greatest England players of all time, it marks a magical moment in sporting history, the one and only time England have won the World Cup.

A tribute to Sir Bobby Charlton at Old Trafford, Manchester
“England’s epic 4-2 victory over West Germany took place 57 years ago. Nevertheless, fans constantly reminisce about 1966, the year England was recognised as the best footballing nation in the world.

“The shirt was originally donated by Sir Bobby to a charity auction after the 1966 World Cup.

The shirt is expected to fetch far beyond its guide price (Mark Laban/Hansons/PA)
“He autographed it, personally dedicated it to the successful bidder and confirmed he wore the shirt in the game against Portugal.

“In 2022, Diego Maradona’s ‘Hand of God shirt’, worn to score a goal for Argentina against England at the 1986 World Cup, sold for a record £7.1 million.

“That was the highest price ever paid for a piece of sports memorabilia. In honour of Sir Bobby’s passing it would be wonderful to see his number nine shirt exceed all expectations.

“Hopefully we can give this item the justice it deserves.”

Sir Bobby, right, fires his team’s second goal past Portugal goalkeeper Jose Pereira
Sir Bobby is considered one of the greatest footballers of all time, winning the World Cup, the European Cup – now the Champions League – the First Division, FA Cup and the Ballon d’Or, among many other titles.

In a stellar domestic and international career, he earned 106 England caps and scored 49 goals, the latter being the all-time record from 1970 until 2015.

His 1966 semi-final shirt was bought by a West Midlands man who won the Littlewoods Pools in the early 1990s, Hansons said.

It was bought for £9,200 – equivalent to about £20,000 today – at a London auction in 2000, where it had an estimate of between £10,000-15,000.

It was offered up for this month’s auction a year ago.

Charles Hanson, owner of Hansons Auctioneers, said he anticipates bids reaching £100,000.

He said: “News of (Sir Bobby’s) loss came as a huge shock to us all. We were deeply saddened. He was a football legend admired by millions.

“This was the shirt worn by an iconic player whose goals put England into the World Cup final and beat Eusebio’s Portugal.

“It’s a tribute, it’s a memory and Sir Bobby’s legacy will live on.

“I hope it’s bought by the National Football Museum and put on permanent display or, perhaps, Manchester United.

“It’s an ever-present reminder of what Sir Bobby did for his country.”

A memorial service celebrating Sir Bobby’s life will take place at Manchester Cathedral at 2pm on Monday November 13.