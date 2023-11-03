New Delhi shuts schools and limits construction work amid severe air pollution

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

New Delhi shuts schools and limits construction work amid severe air pollution

By Press Association
Authorities in New Delhi deployed water sprinklers and anti-smog guns to control the haze (AP)
Authorities in New Delhi deployed water sprinklers and anti-smog guns to control the haze (AP)

New Delhi’s government has shut primary schools and banned polluting vehicles and construction work in an attempt to reduce the worst haze and smog of the season.

The pollution has posed respiratory problems for people and enveloped monuments and high-rise buildings in and around India’s capital.

Authorities deployed water sprinklers and anti-smog guns to control the haze and many people used masks to escape the air pollution.

The city government announced a fine of 20,000 rupees (£196) for drivers found using petrol and diesel cars, buses and trucks that create smog, typically models 10 to 15 years old.

Motorcyclists wearing face masks in New Delhi
Motorcyclists wearing face masks in New Delhi (AP)

The air quality index exceeded the 400 mark for tiny particulate matter, a level considered “severe” and more than 10 times the global safety threshold, according to the state-run Central Pollution Control Board.

It can cause acute and chronic bronchitis and asthma attacks.

Rajneesh Kapoor, a lung specialist, advised people to wear masks and avoid morning walks and jogging.

“This is a trigger for all types of respiratory infections and flu. It can cause uncontrollable blood pressure and diabetic problems,” he said in an interview with the New Delhi Television news channel.

Ritesh Kumar, who was visiting New Dehli from elsewhere in India, said the air was extremely harmful to people like him because he had recently recovered from Covid-19.

“I have been suffering from severe headaches since I landed in New Delhi from Maharashtra state,” he said.

“What message does this polluted Delhi send across the world?”

Smog hangs over the city skyline in New Delhi, India
Smog hangs over the city skyline in New Delhi, India (Shonal Ganguly/AP)

On Thursday, authorities banned all construction and demolition work in and around the city with the exception of essential activity such as metro rail, airport, defence and water pipeline projects.

New Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai warned people about the smog situation worsening with Diwali, the Hindu festival of light that features the lighting of fireworks, coming up on November 12.

New Delhi tops the list almost every year among the many Indian cities with poor air quality, particularly in the winter, when the burning of crop residues in neighbouring states coincides with cooler temperatures that trap deadly smoke.

The burning of crop remnants at the start of the winter wheat-sowing season is a key contributor to the pollution in north India. Authorities have been trying to discourage the farmers by offering cash incentives to buy machines to do the job.