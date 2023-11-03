King tells faith leaders: We are all trying to find the same path to the divine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

King tells faith leaders: We are all trying to find the same path to the divine

By Press Association
King Charles and Queen Camilla at Fort Jesus, in Mombasa Old Town, to tour the Unesco World heritage site and learn about the British, Portuguese and Omani influence on the fort’s architecture on Friday (Victoria Jones/PA)
King Charles and Queen Camilla at Fort Jesus, in Mombasa Old Town, to tour the Unesco World heritage site and learn about the British, Portuguese and Omani influence on the fort’s architecture on Friday (Victoria Jones/PA)

The King has told religious leaders working to promote peace on the Kenyan coastline that everyone is trying to find a path to the “divine”.

Charles sat down with faith leaders to hear how they have joined forces to tackle a range of issues in their communities in the Mombasa area.

The King was welcomed to a gathering of the Coast Interfaith Council of Clerics (CICC) at Mombasa Memorial Cathedral.

Charles meeting members of the public during a visit to Mandhry Mosque in Mombasa County on Friday
Charles meeting members of the public during a visit to Mandhry Mosque in Mombasa County on Friday (Victoria Jones/PA)

The clerics are from organisations – representing Christianity, Hindu, Muslim and African traditional faiths – working together to tackle pressing issues in the region.

For more than two decades, the CICC has been working in the areas of peace-building, child protection, preventing and countering violent extremism and public participation and governance.

After a female evangelical minister said clerics from other faiths attended her ordination and blessed her, Charles said: “We’re all trying to find the same path to the divine – sometimes by different routes.”

Camilla dances with volunteers and staff from Sauti Ya Wanawake
Camilla dances with volunteers and staff from Sauti Ya Wanawake (Chris Jackson/PA)

The King also asked about the CICC’s work to mitigate election violence when Kenyans went to the polls last year and was told about efforts to limit conflict.