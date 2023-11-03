Charles and Camilla use electric tuk-tuk at end of Kenyan tour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Charles and Camilla use electric tuk-tuk at end of Kenyan tour

By Press Association
Charles and Camilla arrived by tuk-tuk at Fort Jesus in Mombasa (Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror/PA)
Charles and Camilla arrived by tuk-tuk at Fort Jesus in Mombasa (Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror/PA)

The King and Queen said goodbye to Kenya in local style – posing in a tuk-tuk used by commuters on the streets of Mombasa.

Charles and Camilla ended their first tour of a Commonwealth country since the King’s accession with a flurry of royal engagements in torrential rain, and outside the Kenyan city’s historic Fort Jesus they sat in the three-wheel vehicle.

In keeping with Charles’s belief in sustainability, the tuk-tuk was electric, and with the ministerial jet a few miles away the King quipped to the press flying on his plane: “Maybe we can use this to get to the airport.”

Charles and Camilla
Dancers performed for Charles and Camilla at Fort Jesus (Victoria Jones/PA)

As the King and Queen posed in the tuk-tuk, Camilla was told the three-wheeler had a top speed of 60kph and she smiled.

And when the driver Eunice Karanja accidentally started the vehicle Charles threw up his hands and grinned.

Tuk-tuks, a reference to the sound of its petrol engine, are used widely across Kenya with trips usually costing less than a pound.

Charles and Camilla’s vehicle was immaculate and had been covered with a traditional Kenyan print design and “Great” branding, an international campaign to highlight the best of Britain

The royal couple were hampered by heavy downpours that turned streets into rivers and saw the King’s schedule rearranged, with a visit to a mosque brought forward before Friday prayers.

Earlier, the King told religious leaders working to promote peace on the Kenyan coastline how everyone is trying to find a path to the “divine”.

Charles sat down with the Coast Interfaith Council of Clerics (CICC) meeting at Mombasa Memorial Cathedral to hear how they have joined forces to tackle a range of issues in their communities in the Mombasa area.

King Charles
Charles’s visit to Fort Jesus coincided with heavy downpours (Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror/PA)

For more than two decades, the CICC, whose members represent Christianity, Hindu, Muslim and African traditional faiths, has been working in the areas of peace-building, child protection, preventing and countering violent extremism, and public participation and governance.

After a female evangelical minister described how clerics from other faiths attended her ordination and blessed her, the King said: “We’re all trying to find the same path to the divine – sometimes by different routes.”