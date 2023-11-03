Why did Zara Aleena’s murderer have his minimum term reduced?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Why did Zara Aleena’s murderer have his minimum term reduced?

By Press Association
Metropolitan Police still image taken from body worn camera footage of Jordan McSweeney being arrested (Metropolitan Police/PA)
Metropolitan Police still image taken from body worn camera footage of Jordan McSweeney being arrested (Metropolitan Police/PA)

The judge who originally sentenced Zara Aleena’s murderer was wrong to increase his minimum prison term based on “inordinate suffering” of the law graduate, the Court of Appeal has ruled.

On Friday, Jordan McSweeney had the minimum term of his life sentence reduced from 38 to 33 years for sexually assaulting and killing Ms Aleena in Ilford, east London, in 2022.

In a 12-page ruling explaining the decision, the Lady Chief Justice Lady Carr said the sexual nature of the murder had already meant the starting point, the length of the sentence before a judge considers aggravation and mitigation, to be doubled from 15 to 30 years.

The most senior judge in England and Wales added that additional factors that could further increase the sentence include a significant degree of planning, or suffering inflicted on the victim before death.

Zara Aleena vigil
Family and friends take part in a silent vigil to mark the one year anniversary of the death of Zara Aleena (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Lady Carr, sitting with Mrs Justice McGowan and Mrs Justice Ellenbogen, said: “For mental or physical suffering to be an aggravating statutory feature, there must be suffering over and above that which is already inherent in a murder involving sexual conduct.”

She said the judge who originally sentenced McSweeney, Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb, ruled Ms Aleena “suffered inordinately” and this aggravated his crime.

However, the appeal judges ruled this was not a conclusion she could reach.

Lady Carr said: “We do not consider that a finding of inordinate suffering such as to amount to an aggravating feature was properly open to the judge.

“It is clear that, mercifully, Ms Aleena was rendered unconscious early on in the attack.

“No doubt, she suffered terror and pain during the assault in its early stages, fighting back bravely as she did.

“But in order to find that Ms Aleena suffered beyond that, the judge needed to be sure that Ms Aleena regained consciousness, and for a sufficient period of time to suffer inordinately.

“We can identify no, or no sufficiently compelling, evidence to support a conclusion that Ms Aleena regained consciousness.”

Lady Carr later said the sentencing judge’s conclusion that McSweeney took Ms Aleena’s phone to stop her calling for help was “not justified”.

She continued: “Equally, it may have been an overstatement to suggest that the appellant committed these offences in the expectation that he was likely to be returned to custody soon in any event.

“Whilst he would have been aware of his failures to comply with his licence conditions, he was unaware at the time of the attack that he had been recalled.”

Zara Aleena death
Jordan McSweeney, who murdered Zara Aleena (Metropolitan Police/PA)

The appeal judges said the sentencing judge correctly factored in evidence about McSweeney’s background and his ADHD, as well as his lack of remorse.

Lady Carr said: “She was fully entitled to conclude that none of it offered an excuse or explanation for the sexual assault and murder such as to justify a material reduction in his culpability.

“In terms of mitigation more generally, it is difficult to see how the appellant’s unhappy childhood and personal circumstances could provide any meaningful mitigation in the context of offending of this order and magnitude.”

The Court of Appeal heard McSweeney’s original sentence was a minimum term of 43 years before being reduced to 38 years to factor in his guilty pleas.

Reducing his sentence, Lady Carr concluded: “It is clear, given the multiple aggravating factors and lack of mitigating factors, that a minimum sentence well in excess of 30 years was merited.

“But we find ourselves unable to support an uplift of 13 years from the starting point of 30 years.”