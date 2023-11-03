Royal Navy sailors and Royal Marines rehearse for Remembrance Sunday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Royal Navy sailors and Royal Marines rehearse for Remembrance Sunday

By Press Association
Rehearsals for the remembrance service are taking place at Whale Island in Portsmouth (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Royal Navy sailors and Royal Marines have been undergoing final rehearsals ahead of the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph in London.

Warrant Officer Darren “Eddie” Wearing, state ceremonial training officer (SCTO), has been putting his troops through their paces at HMS Excellent on Whale Island, Portsmouth, for the last time.

He is stepping down from the role he has held for the past eight years which has involved training and preparing for major national commemorations including the Queen’s funeral, the coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla, as well as annual remembrance services.

Remembrance Sunday rehearsal
The Royal Navy rehearse in Portsmouth for their role in the annual remembrance service at the Cenotaph in London (Andrew Matthews/PA Wire)

He said: “Remembrance 2023 is my last duty as state ceremonial training officer for the Royal Navy.

“Having been in the role since 2015 this is quite emotional for me.

“As always, I’m honoured and privileged to be a part of Remembrance, but it’s definitely going to be an emotional weekend.”

WO Glynn Moffatt, who will be taking over the role, said: “It’s big shoes to fill.

“I’ve been shadowing the current SCTO for about 12 months now, and so have been involved in all the events over the last year, which has absolutely set me up for taking over the role.

“I’m really looking forward to it and have a great team behind me.”

About a fifth of Royal Navy personnel, amounting to 4,850 sailors and 1,500 marines, will be involved in remembrance events around the world.

A Royal Navy spokeswoman said: “As well as remembering all who have lost their lives in the name of their country, those parading will be honouring the 29 members of the Royal Navy family who have died while serving over the past 12 months.

“A 15-strong contingent from the Royal Fleet Auxiliary – responsible for support ships crucial to the Royal Navy’s global operations – will also be taking part in next week’s events.”