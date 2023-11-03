Plane took off with missing windows after damage during filming

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Plane took off with missing windows after damage during filming

By Press Association
High-powered lights were directed at the plane during a filming event (AAIB/PA)
A plane took off from Stansted Airport with missing windows due to damage caused by high-powered lights during a filming event.

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) said the Airbus A321 jet, previously used by the Government, returned to the Essex airport after a crew member discovered the issue early in the flight last month.

It warned the incident could have resulted in “more serious consequences”.

An inspection revealed two cabin windowpanes were missing and two others were out of position.

For the missing windowpanes, the only object filling the space was the scratch pane, which is a cosmetic piece of plastic designed to prevent passengers touching the outer panes.

The aircraft is operated by Titan Airways and used by TCS World Travel, a US-based luxury holiday company.

The incident happened a day after it was used for filming on the ground, when powerful lights were set up close to the plane to “give the illusion of a sunrise”, the AAIB said in a preliminary report.

They shone on the right side of the aircraft for around five-and-a-half hours, before being moved to the left side for four hours.

The AAIB said the lights were designed to be deployed no closer than 10 metres from the object being illuminated, but they were between six metres and nine metres from the damaged windows.

It did not disclose what the filming event was for.

The plane took off for the positioning flight to Orlando, Florida, on October 4 with 11 crew and nine passengers, who were all employees of the tour or aircraft operator, the report said.

The passengers sat together in the middle of the plane.

Stansted Airport
The plane was involved in filming at Stansted Airport prior to the incident (Alamy/PA)

After take-off and the seatbelt signs being switched off, a crew member walked towards the back of the aircraft and spotted that the seal around one of the windows was “flapping”, the AAIB said.

He reported this to the crew who decided the plane should return to Stansted, where it landed safely.

It reached an altitude of 14,500 feet during the flight.

The AAIB said “the cabin had remained pressurised normally”.

An examination of the area around the missing or damaged windows found foam used to hold them in place had either melted due to high temperatures or was missing.

The damaged windowpanes were “deformed and shrunk”, the AAIB said.

In conclusion, the report said: “Whereas in this case the damage became apparent at around FL100 (10,000 feet) and the flight was concluded uneventfully, a different level of damage by the same means might have resulted in more serious consequences, especially if window integrity was lost at higher differential pressure.”

Titan Airways and TCS World Travel have been asked for comment.