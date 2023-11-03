Archaeologists unearth ‘ruins of port city’ at Moroccan Unesco site at Chellah

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Archaeologists unearth ‘ruins of port city’ at Moroccan Unesco site at Chellah

By Press Association
The site of recently unearthed archaeological ruins, in Chellah (AP Photo/Mosa’ab Elshamy)
Archaeologists have unearthed more ancient ruins of what they believe was once a bustling port city near the capital of modern-day Morocco.

The experts dug out thermal baths and working class neighbourhoods at Chellah, near Rabat, which the country hopes will lure tourists and scholars in the years ahead.

On Friday, researchers from Morocco’s National Institute of Archaeological Sciences and Heritage presented new discoveries at Chellah — a 1.2-square-mile Unesco World Heritage Site with a footprint almost five times the size of Pompeii.

Morocco Excavation
Scholars believe the area was first settled by the Phoenicians and emerged as a key Roman empire outpost from the second to the fifth century.

The fortified necropolis and surrounding settlements were built near the Atlantic Ocean along the banks of the Bou Regreg river.

Findings have included bricks inscribed in neo-Punic, a language that pre-dates the Romans’ arrival in Morocco.

The main excavation site has been closed for renovations since the pandemic and archaeologists have worked on expanding it since March.

The footprint — including the extended site presented on Friday — is larger than that of Volubilis, widely visited ruins 111 miles east of Rabat.

Morocco Excavation
Abdelaziz El Khayari, a professor of pre-Islamic archaeology at Morocco’s National Institute of Archaeological Sciences and Heritage, said the site’s significance stems from its location on the water, which is likely to have made it an important trading site, facilitating the exchange of materials including the import of Italian marble and export of African ivory.

He said the new excavations underscored the city’s wealth and hoped to find out more in the coming years.

“We still haven’t discovered the actual port,” he said.

Mr El Khayari and his team said the new discoveries further from the centre of Chellah have never been studied.

At a Friday news conference, they showed reporters a recently discovered statue of a woman — possibly a deity or empress — draped in cloth. They said it was the first such statue discovered in Morocco since the 1960s.

Morocco Excavation
They also exhibited a limestone and sunbrick neighbourhood.

Mehdi Ben Said, Morocco’s minister of youth, culture and communication, said he was confident the ruins’ location near the centre of Morocco’s capital would become a draw for tourists from home and abroad.

His department has invested almost £400,000 in the project since March, and plans to double that amount next year and each year following until excavation is complete.

“It’s something that can interest everyone,” Mr Ben Said said.

“Sites like Volubilis get 500,000 visitors per year. We are aiming for one million by developing this site, bringing it to life, setting up marketing, communications and everything.”