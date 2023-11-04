Seafront lift to be restored thanks to £4.8m National Lottery grant

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Seafront lift to be restored thanks to £4.8m National Lottery grant

By Press Association
One of the only three surviving Victorian water-balanced lifts in the UK (National Lottery Heritage Fund/PA)
One of only three surviving, Victorian water-balanced lifts in the UK is to be restored thanks to a £4.8 million grant from the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

The Grade II* listed Leas Lift in Folkestone, Kent, will be repaired and refurbished to return it to its original use following the raising of a total of £6.6 million for the project.

Work will start next year with the Victorian-era lift expected to reopen in 2025.

Cathy Beare, chairwoman of the Folkestone Leas Lift Company Charity, said: “We can’t wait to welcome passengers back 140 years after it was first installed.

“People tell me the hard work starts now, although it certainly feels like we are well on the road to success.”

Eilish McGuinness, chief executive of the National Lottery Heritage Fund, said: “We are delighted to support the restoration of this rare, surviving water lift, returning this beautiful and remarkable example of Victorian engineering to its original use connecting seafront and town and creating an anchor and sense of place and connection for the local Folkestone community and visitors.”

One of only eight water balance cliff lifts built nationally, the Leas Lift is one of only three in the UK still operated by its original system, providing transport from the Leas to the seafront and Lower Coastal Park.

The lift operates using water and gravity and is controlled from a small cabin at the top of the cliff.

A spokeswoman for the National Lottery Heritage Fund said: “It has carried more than 36.4 million people since it opened in 1885, in a process that is especially energy efficient.

Leas Lift in Folkestone
Work to repair and refurbish the lifts will start next year (National Lottery Heritage Fund/PA)

“The lift has a very small carbon footprint, as it emits no pollution and recycles all the water used to drive the cars.

“The lift was hugely popular in the Victorian era and operated almost continuously for over 130 years, closed only occasionally for repairs and during World War Two.

“The lift closed in 2016 due to safety fears and was placed on Historic England’s Heritage at Risk register in 2018.

“It has since deteriorated further due to being out of operation and its beach-front location.

“A successful cafe was opened at the height of the pandemic in 2020, breathing life back into the space.”

The other surviving Victorian lifts are at Saltburn, North Yorkshire; and at Lynton and Lynmouth, North Devon. A modern water balance lift was opened at Machynlleth, Powys, Wales, in 1992.