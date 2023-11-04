Singapore will light up green ahead of Prince of Wales’ Earthshot Prize ceremony

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Singapore will light up green ahead of Prince of Wales’ Earthshot Prize ceremony

By Press Association
The Prince of Wales (Joe Giddens/PA)
Singapore’s skyline will be lit up in green ahead of the Prince of Wales’ Earthshot Prize ceremony.

William’s four-day trip is set to begin on Sunday and some of Singapore’s most prominent buildings will be lit up in green on Monday at sunset, before the awards take place the next day.

The prince founded the prize to recognise and scale-up ideas to help “repair” the planet and each year the project presents five category winners with £1 million each to scale up their environmental ideas.

The Prince of Wales speaks to a staff member from ENSO, a 2023 Finalist of the Earthshot Prize in the Clean Our Air category.
Robert Irwin, the son of the late Australian wildlife conservationist Steve Irwin, will join a host of stars including Oscar winner Cate Blanchett and actors Lana Condor and Nomzamo Mbatha announcing the winners at the ceremony.

Hosting the night will be Hannah Waddingham, who performed similar duties when Liverpool staged the Eurovision Song Contest earlier this year.

The buildings and landmarks that will be lit up include: The Fullerton Hotel Singapore, Singapore Sports Hub, The British High Commission, The British High Commissioner’s Residence – Eden Hall, Singapore Flyer, Gardens by the Bay, Junction 8, Plaza Singapura, Esplanade – Theatres on the Bay, Temasek Shophouse, The Helix, Cavenagh Bridge, Coleman Bridge, Elgin Bridge, Anderson Bridge, Marina Bay Sands and the ArtScience Museum which will feature large-scale light projections of the natural world.

The illuminated Singapore skyline follows a similar activation at Boston City Hall to mark the arrival of the second-annual Earthshot Awards in 2022.

William, along with celebrity supporters of Earthshot, is expected to fly to Singapore by a commercial not private flight, and other measures will be in place, say organisers, to make the event as sustainable as possible.

During his trip, the prince will take part in “Earthshot Week”, a series of events bringing together businesses and investors with past winners and current finalists to accelerate their solutions.

William will take part in dragon boating, meet Singaporeans to learn how they are working locally to protect the planet and the 15 finalists will take part in a “fellowship” retreat that will give them networking opportunities.

William held his first Earthshot Prize awards ceremony at London’s Alexandra Palace in 2021, with Boston hosting the event last year.

Among the 2023 finalists are ENSO, a British-based company that has created a more efficient electric vehicle tyre that sheds fewer particles, while Sea Forest from Australia has developed a seaweed-based livestock feed to reduce the planet-warming methane emissions from cattle and sheep.

Singapore will also host a United for Wildlife summit, William’s umbrella body tackling the illegal trade in animal parts.