Singapore will light up green ahead of Prince of Wales’ Earthshot Prize ceremony

Singapore’s skyline will be lit up in green ahead of the Prince of Wales’ Earthshot Prize ceremony.

William’s four-day trip is set to begin on Sunday and some of Singapore’s most prominent buildings will be lit up in green on Monday at sunset, before the awards take place the next day.

The prince founded the prize to recognise and scale-up ideas to help “repair” the planet and each year the project presents five category winners with £1 million each to scale up their environmental ideas.

The Prince of Wales speaks to a staff member from ENSO, a 2023 Finalist of the Earthshot Prize in the Clean Our Air category (Kate Green/PA)

Robert Irwin, the son of the late Australian wildlife conservationist Steve Irwin, will join a host of stars including Oscar winner Cate Blanchett and actors Lana Condor and Nomzamo Mbatha announcing the winners at the ceremony.

Hosting the night will be Hannah Waddingham, who performed similar duties when Liverpool staged the Eurovision Song Contest earlier this year.

The buildings and landmarks that will be lit up include: The Fullerton Hotel Singapore, Singapore Sports Hub, The British High Commission, The British High Commissioner’s Residence – Eden Hall, Singapore Flyer, Gardens by the Bay, Junction 8, Plaza Singapura, Esplanade – Theatres on the Bay, Temasek Shophouse, The Helix, Cavenagh Bridge, Coleman Bridge, Elgin Bridge, Anderson Bridge, Marina Bay Sands and the ArtScience Museum which will feature large-scale light projections of the natural world.

The illuminated Singapore skyline follows a similar activation at Boston City Hall to mark the arrival of the second-annual Earthshot Awards in 2022.

William, along with celebrity supporters of Earthshot, is expected to fly to Singapore by a commercial not private flight, and other measures will be in place, say organisers, to make the event as sustainable as possible.

During his trip, the prince will take part in “Earthshot Week”, a series of events bringing together businesses and investors with past winners and current finalists to accelerate their solutions.

William will take part in dragon boating, meet Singaporeans to learn how they are working locally to protect the planet and the 15 finalists will take part in a “fellowship” retreat that will give them networking opportunities.

William held his first Earthshot Prize awards ceremony at London’s Alexandra Palace in 2021, with Boston hosting the event last year.

Among the 2023 finalists are ENSO, a British-based company that has created a more efficient electric vehicle tyre that sheds fewer particles, while Sea Forest from Australia has developed a seaweed-based livestock feed to reduce the planet-warming methane emissions from cattle and sheep.

Singapore will also host a United for Wildlife summit, William’s umbrella body tackling the illegal trade in animal parts.