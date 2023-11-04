Ken Mattingly, astronaut who helped Apollo 13 crew return to Earth, dies at 87

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ken Mattingly, astronaut who helped Apollo 13 crew return to Earth, dies at 87

By Press Association
Ken Mattingly, a Nasa astronaut who is best remembered for helping to bring the damaged Apollo 13 spacecraft safely back to Earth, has died aged 87.

Nasa administrator Bill Nelson said in a statement: “We lost one of our country’s heroes on October 31.”

Mr Nelson described the hero astronaut as a “key to the success of our Apollo Program” adding “his shining personality will ensure he is remembered throughout history”.

Nasa did not mention where or how Mr Mattingly died. However, The New York Times reported that he died in Arlington, Virginia.

Mr Mattingly commanded two space shuttle missions and retired from the agency and the Navy as a rear admiral (Carlos Javier Sanchez/AP, File)

A former Navy pilot, Mr Mattingly joined Nasa in 1966. He helped with the development of the spacesuit and backpack for the Apollo moon missions, Nasa said.

He became a national hero in America when he narrowly missed joining the crew of Apollo 13, on which he would have piloted the command module.

He was pulled from the mission a few days before launch after being exposed to German measles.

He was replaced aboard the mission by John Swigert Jr, and despite never contracting the illness he was exposed to, he was on the ground when an oxygen tank on the spacecraft’s service module exploded several days into the mission.

The explosion knocked out most of the power and oxygen to the command module, causing Nasa to abandon the lunar landing.

Instead, a rescue mission was launched to save Mr Swigert, James Lovell and Fred Haise on board Apollo 13.

Mr Mattingly, who knew the spacecraft intimately, worked with engineers and others as they analysed the situation and scrambled to find solutions and pass on instructions to the crew.

The trio of astronauts eventually crowded into the lander, which was designed for only two, and used it as a lifeboat for four days as Apollo 13 swung around the moon and then landed safely on Earth.

Mr Nelson said Mr Mattingly “stayed behind and provided key real-time decisions to successfully bring home the wounded spacecraft and the crew”.

Mr Mattingly’s first spaceflight came in 1972 when he orbited the moon as pilot of the Apollo 16 command module while two other crew members landed on the moon’s surface.

On the trip back to Earth, Mr Mattingly spacewalked to collect film canisters with photographs he had snapped of the moon’s surface.

In later years, Mr Mattingly commanded two space shuttle missions and retired from the agency and the Navy as a rear admiral.