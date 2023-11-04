Rewilding at scale not ‘necessarily a good idea’, Princess Royal says

The Princess Royal has said she is “not sure that rewilding at scale is necessarily a good idea”.

Anne said care must be taken not to “rewild all the wrong things” which can be more successful at growing.

She revealed she does discuss the topic of conservation with her brother, the King, but would not say if they always agree.

In 2021, Charles told the Cop26 Climate Change Conference that “restoring natural capital” and “accelerating nature-based solutions” were part of the solution to the environmental crisis.

But speaking to The Telegraph, the princess said: “I’m not sure that rewilding at scale is necessarily a good idea – it probably is in corners, but if you’re not careful you rewild all the wrong things because they are just the things that are more successful at growing.

“You’ve just got to live with what’s there and make sure it doesn’t get overwhelmed.”

Anne said her “biggest row at home” on Gatcombe Park in Gloucestershire, where she lives in an 18th-century manor with 730 acres of parkland, is with the plant ragwort – which can be toxic for horses.

She added: “Lots of people think that ragwort is absolutely brilliant because butterflies love it, but it’s not good for the horses.

“I would say don’t take all the ragwort out, just where the horses are – but it’s quite a delicate balance.”