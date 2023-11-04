Israeli military and Hezbollah exchange fire along tense Lebanon-Israel border

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Israeli military and Hezbollah exchange fire along tense Lebanon-Israel border

By Press Association
Exchange of gunfire has been on the rise along the Lebanon-Israel border (Hussein Malla/AP)
Exchange of gunfire has been on the rise along the Lebanon-Israel border (Hussein Malla/AP)

Israeli warplanes have conducted air strikes along the border with Lebanon as the militant Hezbollah group attacked several Israeli army posts, including one that was struck with two large rockets.

The escalation came a day after Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah said his powerful group is already engaged in unprecedented fighting along the Lebanon-Israel border.

He threatened a further escalation as Israel’s war in Gaza with Hamas, Hezbollah’s ally, nears the one-month mark.

Hezbollah is prepared for all options, Nasrallah declared, “and we can resort to them at any time”.

Supporters of Hezbollah cheer as leader Hassan Nasrallah appears via video link
Supporters of Hezbollah cheer as leader Hassan Nasrallah appears via video link (Hussein Malla/AP)

Hezbollah said in a statement that its fighters attacked at least six Israeli posts along the border, saying “suitable rockets and weapons” were used.

It added that “direct hits were scored and technical equipment was destroyed”.

The Beirut-based Al-Mayadeen TV network reported that Hezbollah fired two Burkan rockets, which carry heavy warheads, at an Israeli post known in Lebanon as Jal al-Allam on Saturday. A Lebanese security official confirmed the report of Burkan rockets being used for the first time.

The rockets, whose name means “volcano” in Arabic, were previously used by Hezbollah and Syrian government forces to destroy the fortifications of Syrian opposition fighters.

They are one of a number of types of rockets and missiles that the heavily armed Hezbollah has in its arsenal.

Hezbollah’s Al-Manar TV reported that fighters shot down a spy balloon that Israel’s military posted over the northern town of Misgaf Am.

Black smoke can be seen following an Israeli air strike
Black smoke can be seen following an Israeli air strike (Hussein Malla/AP)

On the outskirts of the village of Rmeish, in a rugged area along the border, an Israeli air strike caused thick smoke. Artillery shelling could be heard from a distance.

Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency reported air strikes around several other border villages, including Labbouneh and Hibarieh.

Israeli military spokesman Avichay Adraee posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that Israeli warplanes, tanks and artillery fired towards the source of fire on the Lebanese side of the border and also targeted some Hezbollah arms depots, infrastructure and posts used by the Lebanese militant group.

Exchange of gunfire has been on the rise along the Lebanon-Israel border following the October 7 attack by the Palestinian militant Hamas group that killed more than 1,400 civilians and troops in southern Israel.

Israel has since launched a wide aerial and ground attack on Gaza that has killed more than 9,000 people, mostly civilians, according to Palestinian health officials.

Hezbollah started attacking Israeli positions on October 8, in the disputed Chebaa Farms area along Syria’s Israeli-occupied Golan Heights and within days the attacks spread to cover the whole border area.

On Saturday Hezbollah said one of its fighters was killed along the border raising the death toll for the militant group since the fighting began to 56.

Ten civilians, including a Reuters journalist, were killed as well as several Palestinian fighters.