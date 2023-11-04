Protesters call on Suella Braverman to stop ‘stirring up hatred and fear’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Protesters call on Suella Braverman to stop ‘stirring up hatred and fear’

By Press Association
Protesters outside the Home Office in central London (Victoria Jones/PA)
Protesters outside the Home Office in central London (Victoria Jones/PA)

Protesters have called on the Home Secretary Suella Braverman to stop “stirring up hatred and fear”.

A group of campaigners gathered outside the Home Office in Westminster on Saturday in opposition to Ms Braverman’s comments on refugees and tents in public spaces.

Weyman Bennett, co-convenor of Stand Up To Racism said the Home Secretary should “put some handcuffs on herself and hand herself in to the nearest police station”.

Activists take part in the Stop Braverman, Stop the Hate protest
Activists take part in the Stop Braverman, Stop the Hate protest (Victoria Jones/PA)

The group of peaceful protesters called for Ms Braverman to “stop the hate” as they heard speeches, sang songs and chanted outside the Home Office in central London.

The Home Secretary is currently on a visit to the Greek island of Samos, and said on Saturday she wants to put a stop to the “nuisance and distress” caused by homeless people pitching tents on public streets.

Writing on X, formerly known as Twitter, she said: “We will always support those who are genuinely homeless. But we cannot allow our streets to be taken over by rows of tents occupied by people, many of them from abroad, living on the streets as a lifestyle choice.”

She warned Britain is at risk of becoming like “San Francisco and Los Angeles … where weak policies have led to an explosion of crime, drug taking, and squalor”.

Suella Braverman visit to Greece
Home Secretary Suella Braverman during a visit to the Greek border with Turkey in Alexandroupolis (Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire)

Speaking at the protest, Mr Bennett told the PA news agency: “If you’re a refugee you have a right to claim asylum, if you’re homeless and you’re freezing to death, a tent is a good idea.”

He added: “She should put some handcuffs on herself and hand herself in to the nearest police station.”

James Cox from the Public and Commercial Services Union (PCS) said: “It’s really important that the people who are doing the work have their voices heard. We want to run an immigration system that cares for the most vulnerable.

“Our members felt strongly that their job in the Channel was to actually rescue people, not to try and create a dangerous environment.”

People from Extinction Rebellion and Stand Up to Racism take part in a Stop Braverman, Stop the Hate protest outside the Home Office in central London
The group of peaceful protesters condemn Suella Braverman’s rhetoric (Victoria Jones/PA)

On the Home Secretary’s comments on tents in public spaces, Mr Cox said: “There’s a political aim to dehumanise people and create a scapegoat in society. These people are the most vulnerable, our aim should be to make sure they can integrate into society.”

In a statement, the PCS said the protest was “against the use of scapegoating language by the Government, and in particular Home Secretary Suella Braverman, that is stirring up hatred and fear, creating division and opening the door to racists and the far right”.