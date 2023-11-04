Irish woman shot dead in New York was denied justice, funeral hears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Irish woman shot dead in New York was denied justice, funeral hears

By Press Association
The coffin of Denise Morgan is carried out of the Church of the Assumption in Tullyallen (Brian Lawless/PA)
An Irish woman shot dead in a suspected murder-suicide by her partner was denied justice in this world, her funeral has heard.

The body of Denise Morgan, 39, who was originally from Co Louth, was found at a home in the Glendale area of Queens in New York last month.

Her 33-year-old partner was Joed Taveras was found dead in the same property with a gun beside him.

The procession for Denise Morgan arrives at her funeral
Parish priest Sean Dooley expressed hope the mother-of-one’s death would contribute to a better understanding of the “scourge of domestic violence”.

Family and friends of Ms Morgan gathered at the Church of the Assumption in Tullyallen, Co Louth, on Saturday for her funeral.

“Denise was stolen from us, her life was suddenly cut off in a brutal way and sadly there will be no justice for her in this world,” he said.

“The precious cornerstone and the sure foundation of our faith and our family peace has been violently shaken. But some very deep roots remain intact.”

Mourners leave the church after the service
Fr Dooley said the community was “traumatised with a flood of various emotions”.

He said Ms Morgan would be remembered by those who loved her as a “lovely, bubbly and polite woman who always had time to greet another person”.

The priest said she was a woman “oozing with love” who was born to be a mum.

She said her daughter Mollie was the “centre” of her life.

“We ponder how this could have happened to such a beautiful young woman,” he added.

“Hopefully her tragic death will help us as a community to develop an understanding of domestic violence and call out inappropriate behaviours and the cultural attitudes that underpin our domestic violence scourge.”

After the service, Ms Morgan was taken to the church’s adjoining cemetery for burial.