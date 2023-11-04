Zelensky hosts von der Leyen as Russian attacks hurt at least 14 in Ukraine

Russian attacks in Ukraine have wounded at least 14 civilians over the past day, officials said as the president of the European Union (EU)’s executive arm returned to the Ukrainian capital to meet Volodymyr Zelensky.

Nine people were hurt in a Russian rocket strike on the village of Zarichne, the governor of the Zaporizhzhia region, Yurii Malashko, said.

Overall, 26 cities and settlements in the region have come under attack over the past day, he said.

In the Kherson region, five people were injured, governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine – 04 November 2023. Find out more about Defence Intelligence's use of language: https://t.co/aPIxD41W8M 🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/2Yx5SSaSrT — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) November 4, 2023

Attacks in the region came from artillery, mortars, drones, warplanes and tanks, he added.

Nikopol, a city of the opposite bank of the Dnieper River from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station, Europe’s largest, came under fire, but no injuries were immediately reported, according to Dnipropetrovsk regional governor Serhii Lysak.

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen arrived in Kyiv on Saturday morning and was met by Ukrainian President Mr Zelenskyy at the train station.

She tweeted that talks during her sixth visit would focus on the path for Ukraine to join the EU “and how we will continue to make Russia pay for its war of aggression”.

A car burns in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on Friday November 3 after Russian drone attacks (National Police of Ukraine/AP)

The visit came a week before she is due to present a report on the enlargement of the EU, which Ms von der Leyen said will note Kyiv’s progress on its path to membership in the 27-member bloc.

“I must say you have made excellent progress. This is impressive to see,” she said after the meeting Mr Zelensky.

“We should never forget you are fighting an existential war and at the same time you are deeply reforming your country.”