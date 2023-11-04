Pumping operation continues in flood-stricken Downpatrick

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Pumping operation continues in flood-stricken Downpatrick

By Press Association
Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service continue to pump water from flooded premises in Downpatrick town centre. Picture date: Saturday November 4, 2023.
Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service continue to pump water from flooded premises in Downpatrick town centre. Picture date: Saturday November 4, 2023.

A pumping operation in flood-stricken parts of Downpatrick has been removing water at a rate of 7,500 litres per minute.

Large parts of the Co Down town remained under water on Saturday after heavy rainfall earlier in the week swamped many businesses.

Newry, Kilkeel and Portadown were also badly affected by flooding that hit the north east of the island of Ireland.

Calls continue to mount for significant financial aid to be made available for those counting the costs of the deluge.

Many of the business owners affected had previously been unable to get insurance cover for flood damage.

Autumn weather November 4th 2023
Flooded shops in the town centre of Downpatrick (Peter Morrison/PA).

The powersharing impasse means there are no elected ministers in place at Stormont to take the lead on the response to the floods.

The pumping operation undertaken by the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service began on Friday evening and continued overnight.

A Department for Infrastructure statement said: “This is a complex operation which used two high volume pumps moving in excess of 7,500 litres per minute using twin six-inch hoses to the discharge point into the Quoile River at the Belfast Road bridge almost a mile away.

“As waters receded, pumping paused temporarily to relocate pumps closer to the low point.

“Water levels in the Quoile are on the decline and monitoring of water levels both in Market Street and the River still continue.

Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service continue to pump water from flooded premises
Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service continue to pump water from flooded premises in Downpatrick town centre (Peter Morrison/PA)

“Market Street and other roads in the area remain closed to facilitate the pumping main. We would appreciate road users to follow the necessary safety messages and diversion routes.”

The department said it was not possible to give an exact time frame when the pumping operation would be completed.

“We understand this is incredibly difficult for residents and businesses impacted and we appreciate their patience as we work with partners to manage the situation,” the statement added.

“Newry, Mourne and Down District Council has already started to assist businesses, where possible, with the clear-up and is ready to commence a clean-up operation in the town centre as soon as it is feasible to bring large vehicles and equipment onto the streets.”