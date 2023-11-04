Jeremy Doku stars as Manchester City thrash Bournemouth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Jeremy Doku stars as Manchester City thrash Bournemouth

By Press Association
Manchester City’s Jeremy Doku (second right) celebrates scoring their side’s third goal (Mike Egerton/PA)
Manchester City’s Jeremy Doku (second right) celebrates scoring their side’s third goal (Mike Egerton/PA)

Jeremy Doku produced a stunning performance as champions Manchester City overcame the loss of Erling Haaland to thrash Bournemouth 6-1 on Saturday.

Doku was the architect of an emphatic success, scoring their opener and having a hand in four other goals as City overpowered the Cherries in a one-sided Premier League clash.”

Bernardo Silva twice benefited from Doku’s work with a brace while Phil Foden, Manuel Akanji and Nathan Ake also got on the scoresheet at the Etihad Stadium.

Luis Sinisterra grabbed a Bournemouth consolation but the only real concern for City was an injury to Haaland, who hit the woodwork early on before hobbling off at half-time.

City, who are already without Kevin De Bruyne for a prolonged period, will hope the problem does not prove serious with games against Chelsea and Liverpool in the coming weeks.

On this occasion, City did not really need the Norway international.

The feelgood factor Bournemouth generated by winning their first league game of the season last week quickly evaporated as City eased through the gears.

It may have taken them 30 minutes to register their opening goal but, such was their dominance, the result rarely seemed in doubt.

Silva sent a dipping effort narrowly over the bar and Rodri shot straight at Andrei Radu.

Erling Haaland went off at half-time with a knock
Erling Haaland went off at half-time with a knock (Mike Egerton/PA)

Haaland went closer when he headed against the post and was then denied by a Lloyd Kelly block before Silva curled just wide.

It was no surprise when the hosts finally took the lead, Doku picking up possession on the edge of the box and playing a one-two with Rodri before curling a shot around Radu.

The second quickly followed with Doku again involved. The Belgium forward combined with Kyle Walker on the right and bamboozled the defence before picking out Silva in front of goal.

Doku thought he put City 3-0 ahead soon after as his mesmeric spell continued. A neat touch opened up a shooting opportunity on the edge of the box and he lashed towards goal.

He ran off to celebrate as the ball found the bottom corner but he was forced to settle for a creator’s role again as replays showed a deflection off Akanji.

Haaland almost added a fourth after being played in by Julian Alvarez but Illya Zabarnyi slid in to block.

That proved his last significant involvement as he ended the first half with an apparent limp and manager Pep Guardiola removed him at the interval.

Dominic Solanke had the ball in the net for Bournemouth after the restart but Ryan Christie was ruled offside in the build-up.

Solanke was unperturbed and rattled the frame of the goal with another effort on the hour but that served only to fire City back up.

Yet again Doku proved the dangerman, cutting into the box on the left and teeing up Haaland’s replacement Foden in front of goal.

Sinisterra pulled one back 16 minutes from time after taking a touch from a sweeping Max Aarons pass and turning home.

Doku was not done, however, and released Silva with a sublime long ball, which the Portugal midfielder raced onto and coolly flicked in.

Ake completed the rout with a stopping header late on.