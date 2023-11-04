‘Disgusted’ David Moyes unhappy with West Ham errors

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Disgusted’ David Moyes unhappy with West Ham errors

By Press Association
David Moyes criticised his side’s ‘Keystone Cops’ defending (Adam Davy/PA)

David Moyes admitted he would have been “disgusted” with himself as a player if he had made some of the mistakes West Ham made against Brentford.

The Hammers’ Brentford curse struck again after Nathan Collins condemned them to a 3-2 defeat on an unlikely afternoon of firsts in west London.

Defender Collins scored his first goal for the club after Jarrod Bowen became the first player in Premier League history to score in each of his side’s first six away matches.

There was also a first goal in 35 matches, and 14 months, for Brentford forward Neal Maupay.

Unfortunately for West Ham, it was a first Premier League win – or even point – against the Bees which eluded them. Thomas Frank’s side have the hoodoo over the Hammers having won all five meetings since they were promoted.

“We weren’t talking about anything weird and wonderful,” said former centre-half Moyes.

“We’ve found that we’ve not dealt with things which as a player I would have been disgusted with myself for not being able to deal with them much better.

“I don’t think my teams do that. That is why I am annoyed that I’ve come here and not been able to defend when put under pressure.”

Maupay headed Brentford into a 10th-minute lead with his first goal since he scored against West Ham in September 2022.

West Ham equalised through a stunning volley from Ghana winger Mohammed Kudus and were ahead after 26 minutes through Bowen’s strike.

But a glaring miss from Michail Antonio before half-time proved costly as West Ham fell foul of two Brentford crosses, with an own goal from Konstantinos Mavropanos and Collins’ fine header giving Brentford a third straight win.

“The first goal was ‘Keystone Cops’,” added Moyes. “If you see that today, how can you win if you don’t deal with those moments?

“The second cross comes from (Bryan) Mbuemo and we should have dealt with that, then a cross to the back post and Collins gets it.

“We’re talking about small things, but small things lead to bigger things. We didn’t deal well enough with the small things.”

Brentford climbed above West Ham after a third straight victory and a 14th London derby without defeat.

“If feels of course very good,” said Frank. “Every win in the Premier League feels fantastic and coming back from 2-1 down, against a good team, and also a good performance makes me a happy man.

“I’m smiling, I’m so pleased for Neal. The last three weeks he was showing more and more in training with the sharp touches, the good finishes, more and more confident, getting up to his best level.

“The players were really celebrating Neal’s goal, and that tells you a lot about the group. A goalscoring run? That would be nice.”