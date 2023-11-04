Driver released pending further inquiries after fatal school run collision

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Driver released pending further inquiries after fatal school run collision

By Press Association
A police car at the scene on Stock Road in Essex (Josh Payne/PA)
A 23-year-old driver who was arrested after a road collision in which a 15-year-old boy died and a teenager was left in a critical condition has been released pending further police inquiries.

The man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, causing serious injury by dangerous driving and driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs after the incident in the rural village of Stock during Friday morning’s school run.

On Saturday, Essex Police said the driver had been released under investigation while inquiries continue.

Emergency services were called to Stock Road shortly after 8.20am following reports of a vehicle colliding with two children.

Despite the efforts of medics at the scene, one boy died and another teenage boy was taken to hospital where he is still in a critical condition.

Stock incident
A police car at the scene on Stock Road in Essex (Essex Police/PA)

Detective Inspector Mark Fraser, of the serious collision investigation unit, said: “This tragic incident has had a huge impact on the community.

“Our detectives are carrying out a number of inquiries, including reviewing dashcam footage and CCTV to determine the circumstances around this collision.

“We are continuing to appeal to anyone who may have any information to contact us.”

The two children attended Mayflower High School in Billericay, around one-and-a-half miles away, its headteacher Damian Lee said in a letter to parents on Friday.

He wrote: “I am writing to regrettably inform you that two of our students were involved in a road traffic accident this morning.

“Sadly, one of the students passed away and the other student has been airlifted to hospital.

“The families of the students are being supported by a specialist police liaison team.

“We have informed staff and students through assemblies and are working with Essex County Council to look at the layers of support required during this time.”

Police have asked for anyone who witnessed the incident, has dashcam footage of it or has any information to get in touch with them.

They can call police on 101 citing crime incident 218 of November 3.