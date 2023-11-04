Pep Guardiola praises Jeremy Doku after Manchester City thrash Bournemouth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pep Guardiola praises Jeremy Doku after Manchester City thrash Bournemouth

By Press Association
Pep Guardiola has been impressed with Jeremy Doku (Martin Rickett/PA)
Pep Guardiola hailed Jeremy Doku as a great player after the Belgium forward’s superb performance in Manchester City’s 6-1 thrashing of Bournemouth on Saturday.

Doku opened the scoring and then had a hand in the next four goals as the champions overwhelmed the Cherries in a one-sided Premier League encounter at the Etihad Stadium.

It continued the superb impression the 21-year-old winger has made at City since his £55.4million move from Rennes in the summer.

“It was not the first time this season,” said City manager Guardiola. “All the games he has played here he has been fantastic. He has surprised all of us.

“He is a great footballer. He reads every action exactly as he has to do.

“Of course (there is) his quality up close to the box – we always talk about that – but it is difficult to find a player today with the ability to dribble in small spaces.

“He’s one of the fastest players in five metres. It’s incredible how he can change the rhythm in five metres but when he is not able to dribble he is able to take good decisions and I’m impressed with that. That’s why he’s a great footballer.

“I think he’s happy and hopefully he can be here for many, many years.”

Erling Haaland's injury overshadowed City's win
Bernardo Silva twice benefited from Doku’s fine work by grabbing a brace and he also teed up Phil Foden and had another shot deflected in by Manuel Akanji.

With Nathan Ake completing the rout, City made light of an injury scare to Erling Haaland.

The prolific Norway striker was removed at half-time with an ankle problem and he could be doubtful for Tuesday’s Champions League game against Young Boys.

“He had a twist,” said Guardiola. “I didn’t speak with the doctors yet but we will see in the next days how it develops.”

Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola felt the final scoreline – the heaviest defeat of his managerial career – was tough on his side, who claimed a consolation through Luis Sinisterra.

“It is always difficult when you have this score,” said the former Rayo Vallecano boss. “We didn’t deserve 6-1 but they were really clinical.

“I am much more happy with the second half. We played much better but even then they managed to score another three.

“The players really tried, they were pushing and running, and I think it was too harsh on the players, the six goals.”

The visitors also had an injury scare with midfielder Alex Scott forced off with a different knee problem to the one that kept him out of action for his new club until last month.

Iraola said: “It is not the same injury – it’s a different type of injury in the other knee. I cannot say (how serious) before the checks.”