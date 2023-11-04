German airport closed after armed man breaches security with his car

Hamburg airport was closed to passengers and flights were axed after a car broke through security and entered the premises, German news agency dpa has reported.

An armed man broke through a gate with his car and fired twice into the air with a weapon, federal police said.

The man’s wife had called police about a possible child abduction, the force added.

Police at Hamburg airport (Jonas Walzberg/dpa/AP)

The gunman had two children in the car, several local German media have reported.

A large number of officers from state and federal police were on site and in the vicinity of the vehicle, federal police spokesman Thomas Gerbert told dpa.