What the papers say – November 5

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

What the papers say – November 5

By Press Association
What the papers say (Peter Byrne/PA)
What the papers say (Peter Byrne/PA)

The Sunday front pages cover an array of stories both on UK soil and abroad, including the Israel-Hamas conflict and Tory cover-ups.

According to The Sunday Telegraph, a lawyer who chairs an advisory body for Scotland Yard has been accused of instigating an “offensive” pro-Palestine slogan.

The Sunday Times opted for a headline on the movements of Israeli troops as they push further into Gaza.

The Sunday Express tells of a 93-year-old Holocaust survivor’s take on the marches opposing Israel’s attacks on Gaza.

Sunday People shines a light on the UK citizens still trapped in the Gaza Strip.

The Mail on Sunday continues its string of exclusives from Nadine Dorries’ upcoming tell-all book.

Axing prison sentences for men who violate the safety of women is on the cards to reduce overcrowding, The Independent reports.

The Sun on Sunday tells of the pain of 2005 London bombing survivors as Disney recreates the terror attacks to shoot an upcoming TV programme.

The Observer leads with a Government plan to tackle dissent in the UK.

The Sunday Mirror tells of Russell Brand’s financial boon after the latest allegations levied against him.

And the Daily Star Sunday has opted for a punchy headline on Britain’s loneliest sheep.