Dozens of flood warnings remain although rain expected to ease

By Press Association
Flood warnings remain in place across parts of England and Wales (PA)
Dozens of flood warnings remain in place across England after days of heavy rain.

Forty warnings that flooding is likely remained in place on Sunday morning along with 150 more warnings that flooding is possible, the Environment Agency said.

The majority of warnings were along the south coast from Weymouth to Bexhill, where the Met Office warned that heavy rain was falling on saturated ground on Saturday.

Autumn weather November 4th 2023
Downpatrick in Northern Ireland was one of the places affected by flooding at the weekend (PA)

There were also flood warnings near Godalming in Surrey, for the River Ouse at York and the River Waveney from Diss to Bungay in East Anglia.

Other warnings remained on the River Witham near Lincoln, the River Dene at Walton in the West Midlands and in the area of Marchington in east Staffordshire.

Natural Resources Wales had one flood warning in place on Saturday evening, with flooding expected along the River Ritec at Tenby, Pembrokeshire.

Alerts that flooding is possible have also been issued in South Pembrokeshire, in the lower Teifi catchment downstream of Llanybydder, around the River Wye and the Lower Severn in Powys, for the River Ewenny and Vale of Glamorgan west and for River Vyrnwy, River Tanat and River Cain and their tributaries.

There are warnings of possible flooding across England with only the north west and far north east unaffected. There are no active flood warnings for Scotland.

Showers will predominantly be in the west on Sunday with dry and brighter conditions in the east, and no weather warnings are currently issued.

It comes after Storm Ciaran battered the south coast and the Channel Islands with heavy rain and gusts of up to 100mph on Thursday, leaving nearly 150,000 homes without power.