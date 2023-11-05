Israeli warplanes hit Maghazi refugee camp in Gaza leaving at least 33 dead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Israeli warplanes hit Maghazi refugee camp in Gaza leaving at least 33 dead

By Press Association
Palestinians look at the destruction after Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip in Khan Younis (Fatima Shbair/AP)
Israeli warplanes attacked the Maghazi refugee camp in central Gaza in the early hours of Sunday, leaving at least 33 dead and 42 injured, health officials said.

A spokesman for the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry, Ashraf al-Qidra, said first responders and residents were now searching through the rubble for survivors and the dead.

The camp is located in the evacuation zone where Israel’s military had urged Palestinian civilians in Gaza to seek refuge as it focused its military offensive in the northern areas.

Palestinians look for survivors after an Israeli strike in the Nusseirat refugee camp in the Gaza Strip on Saturday, November 4 (Hatem Moussa/AP)

Despite such appeals, Israel has continued its bombardment across Gaza, saying it is targeting Hamas fighters and assets everywhere in the besieged enclave.

It has accused Hamas of using civilians as human shields.

Critics say Israel’s strikes are often disproportionate, considering the large number of women and children killed in such attacks.

The latest attack on the Maghazi refugee camp comes hours after two strikes hit a UN-run school, sheltering thousands, on Saturday.

Several people living in tents in the schoolyard were killed, as well as women who were baking bread inside the building, the UN reports.

Spokeswoman Juliette Touma said, as per initial reports, 20 people were killed in the bombing.

The Gaza Health Ministry said 15 people were killed at the school and another 70 wounded.

In another attack on Gaza on Saturday, Health Ministry spokesman Medhat Abbas said two people were killed in a strike by the gate of al-Nasser Hospital.

APTOPIX Israel Palestinians
Palestinian firefighters extinguish a fire caused by an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City (Abed Khaled/AP)

Another strike hit near the entrance to the emergency ward of al-Quds Hospital in Gaza City, injuring at least 21, the Palestinian Red Crescent said.

The World Health Organisation called attacks on health care in Gaza “unacceptable”.

At least 1,115 Palestinian dual nationals and wounded have exited Gaza into Egypt, but on Saturday, authorities in Gaza did not allow foreign passport holders to leave because Israel was preventing the evacuation of Palestinian patients for treatment in Egypt, said Wael Abu Omar, a spokesman for the Palestinian Crossings Authority.

The UN said about 1.5 million people in Gaza, or 70% of the population, have fled their homes.