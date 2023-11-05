William is ‘the biggest cheerleader for the planet’ – Earthshot Prize finalist

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

William is ‘the biggest cheerleader for the planet’ – Earthshot Prize finalist

By Press Association
The Prince of Wales (Cameron Smith/PA)
The Prince of Wales (Cameron Smith/PA)

The Prince of Wales is “probably the biggest cheerleader for the planet”, an Earthshot Prize finalist has said.

William is “following in the footsteps of his father and grandfather” to repair the planet, Gunnlaugur Erlendsson, founder and chief executive of UK-based ENSO, said ahead of the Earthshot Prize ceremony in Singapore on Tuesday.

A Kensington Palace spokesperson said the prince was on his way and was “extremely looking forward to being back in Singapore after 11 years” for the awards, aimed at recognising solutions to “repair” the planet.

The awards will see five category winners presented with £1 million each to scale up their environmental ideas.

It has now been announced Emmy Award winning actor and producer Sterling K Brown will join Emmy winner Hannah Waddingham to co-host the awards, Bebe Rexha will perform, award-winning director and producer Donnie Yen will announce one of the five winners and Earthshot Prize Council member Sir David Attenborough will make a video appearance during the broadcast.

Gunnlaugur Erlendsson, founder and CEO of ENSO.
Gunnlaugur Erlendsson, founder and chief executive of ENSO (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

On Sunday evening, William is set to be welcomed to Singapore at Changi Airport and will turn on the world’s largest indoor waterfall, the HSBC Rain Vortex, which will light up green.

The finalists spoke to the media at a briefing on Sunday morning before leaving for a session on leadership with former prime minister of New Zealand and Earthshot trustee, Dame Jacinda Ardern.

Mr Erlendsson, whose company creates tyres designed for electric vehicles that are more sustainable and reduce tyre pollution, said the prince’s commitment to repairing the planet “means everything”.

He said: “He is probably the biggest cheerleader for the planet at this stage. So, having him supporting not only by raising awareness of tyre pollution for ENSO, but also supporting our solution to tackle it has been phenomenal.

“There is no other person I think that could have given us as much support.”

Orr Yarkoni, CEO of Colorifix and a finalist in the Earthshot Prize 2023.
Orr Yarkoni, chief executive of Colorifix and a finalist in the Earthshot Prize 2023 (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

He added: “To leverage not only Prince William’s connections, but also his very core mission to repair our planet, all ties in wonderfully together and I think that there is probably nobody else who could have done it because you need someone who can stand up above the daily fray, to really bring people together like he’s done and to be honest, he’s simply following in the footsteps of his father and grandfather in this respect.”

Mr Erlendsson said the “honour is really to be nominated” and that the £1 million would be a “nice extra bonus, but everyone gets the same exposure”.

He said that ENSO being nominated has meant the “most famous person in the world” is now talking about tyre pollution.

William visited ENSO during a trip to Sustainable Ventures, a working space which helps fund and support green firms, in October, and Mr Erlendsson said as well as discussing ENSO the prince “wanted feedback and input on the Earthshot process and ways for them to improve”.

Mr Erlendsson has been in the Earthshot Prize’s fellowship retreat with the other finalists meeting companies which have helped them to craft their “messaging and missions”.

He said the experience has been “absolutely an amazing journey”.

Orr Yarkoni, chief executive of Colorifix, which has headquarters in Norwich, said being a finalist was a “huge honour” and the fellowship retreat has been “quite intense but very rewarding”.

Colorifix uses DNA sequencing and nature’s own colours to create sustainable dyes that reduce the fashion industry’s use of water and harmful chemicals.

Mr Yarkoni said he “echoes the prince’s sentiment of hope” for fixing the planet.

In the dyeing sector colours are made illegal every year due to their impact on the environment, Mr Yarkoni said.

He added the company, which has already worked with brands such as H&M, was approached by a “big luxury brand” in 2019 for help as the red they use was being made illegal and the brand’s solution was to “stop making red things”.

During his four-day trip to Singapore, the prince will take part in Earthshot Week, a series of events bringing together businesses and investors with past winners and current finalists to accelerate their solutions.

William will also take part in dragon boating, meet Singaporeans to learn how they are working locally to protect the planet, and attend a United for Wildlife summit, aimed at tackling the illegal trade in animal parts.