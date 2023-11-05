Harry Maguire earns plaudits after Manchester United’s dramatic win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Harry Maguire earns plaudits after Manchester United’s dramatic win

By Press Association
Harry Maguire, right, and Manchester United celebrate Bruno Fernandes’ winner against Fulham (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Harry Maguire, right, and Manchester United celebrate Bruno Fernandes’ winner against Fulham (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

Erik ten Hag lauded Harry Maguire’s performance against Fulham after Manchester United’s dramatic 1-0 win at Craven Cottage.

United kept a clean sheet and stole victory courtesy of Bruno Fernandes’ added-time winner.

Maguire’s resurgence in form has seen him start in United’s last four league games at centre-back.

Erik ten Hag
Erik ten Hag praised his defender’s leadership (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

And Ten Hag said: “He was playing a massive game and so it was a very good performance.

“He showed leadership and in and out of possession he was very good so we are very pleased with Harry’s performance.”

Danish striker Rasmus Hojlund, who United signed for a reported £64million in the summer, and Antony failed to get off the mark for the league season after a lethargic attacking performance at Craven Cottage.

And Ten Hag admitted he expects his forward players to do better on a day where they were fortunate to take three points.

He added: “Yes, it is clear, we expect it from them (to do better) because we think they are capable and we are confident that they will do it.

“If they keep working, stay composed and keep the confidence then it will come.”

The Dutch manager praised captain Fernandes’ performance.

Bruno Fernandes celebrates his late winner at Fulham
Bruno Fernandes celebrates his late winner (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

“You can see with the way that he (Fernandes) is pressing, with the way that he is counter-pressing in games and the way he recovers,” he said.

“So he is absolutely the example and he’s taking the responsibility all the time on and off the field and he’s taken the responsibility by scoring important goals.”

Fulham came close in the second half through Harry Wilson and Joao Palhinha but United keeper Andre Onana made two good saves to deny the hosts.

Marco Silva felt his side were the better team in the second half and believes Fulham should have found the back of the net.

Silva said: “It is clear we were the better team on the pitch in the second half.

“We created more chances, we arrived in dangerous areas so many times. I think the chances we did create are chances that was enough to probably score.

“Onana made some good saves but against United to create what we did, we should have scored. It’s a tough one to take.”