‘Fantastic to be back in Singapore,’ says William ahead of Earthshot Prize event

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

‘Fantastic to be back in Singapore,’ says William ahead of Earthshot Prize event

By Press Association
The Prince of Wales is in Singapore ahead of Tuesday’s Earthshot Ceremony (Jonathan Brady/PA)
The Prince of Wales is in Singapore ahead of Tuesday’s Earthshot Ceremony (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The Prince of Wales has said it is “fantastic to be back in Singapore” after he arrived ahead of the Earthshot Prize ceremony later this week.

The awards, which are aimed at recognising solutions to “repair” the planet, will see five category winners presented with £1 million each to scale up their environmental ideas.

The prince said Singapore’s “bold vision to be a leader for environmental innovation sets the standard for others to follow.

“I am grateful to the Singaporean people for hosting us this week.

“Let us all take inspiration from the fantastic work being done here as we celebrate this year’s Earthshot Prize finalists,” he added.

The prince is now making his way to Jewel at Changi airport to officially commence the countdown to Tuesday’s Earthshot Ceremony, Kensington Palace said.

Opened in 2019, Jewel is a nature-themed entertainment and retail complex surrounded by and linked to one of the passenger terminals of Changi Airport.

To officially mark the arrival of Earthshot in Singapore, Jewel’s 40 metre rain vortex, the world’s largest indoor waterfall, will be switched on and illuminated green.

Royal visit to Singapore
People wait for the Prince of Wales to arrive at Changi Airport in Singapore (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

It has now been announced Emmy Award winning actor and producer Sterling K Brown will join Emmy winner Hannah Waddingham to co-host the awards, Bebe Rexha will perform, award-winning director and producer Donnie Yen will announce one of the five winners and Earthshot Prize Council member Sir David Attenborough will make a video appearance during the broadcast.

During his four-day trip to Singapore, the prince will take part in Earthshot Week, a series of events bringing together businesses and investors with past winners and current finalists to accelerate their solutions.

William will also take part in dragon boating, meet Singaporeans to learn how they are working locally to protect the planet, and attend a United For Wildlife summit, aimed at tackling the illegal trade in animal parts.