Long-serving DUP Assembly member David Hilditch dies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Long-serving DUP Assembly member David Hilditch dies

By Press Association
Democratic Unionist Party’s David Hilditch celebrates his election at Ulster University Jordanstown count centre in Newtownabbey (Brian Lawless/PA)
Democratic Unionist Party’s David Hilditch celebrates his election at Ulster University Jordanstown count centre in Newtownabbey (Brian Lawless/PA)

Former DUP Assembly member David Hilditch has died at the age of 60, his party has announced.

The long-serving East Antrim representative retired in September.

He had been receiving cancer treatment.

Mr Hilditch was first elected to the Stormont Assembly in 1998 and was subsequently re-elected in the 2011, 2016, 2017 and 2022 Assembly elections.

He was one of only three MLAs who had served continually from 1998 until 2023.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson MP offered his condolences to the family and friends of his long-time colleague.

“Despite David’s battle with cancer, he served the people of East Antrim faithfully and only stepped back from elected office in September past,” he said.

“He had a passion for people and believed in serving others whether that was in the political realm or his beloved Carrick Rangers Football Club.

“In recent times, his illness and treatment were taking an incredible toll on his body, but David would still come to meetings and speak up for the people he represented.

“When David retired from the NI Assembly in September, it ended an outstanding 32 years of public service.”

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson
DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson paid tribute to David Hilditch (Liam McBurney/PA)

Mr Hilditch entered local government in 1991, winning a by-election in the Castle District of Carrickfergus Borough Council.

During his time on the council, he served as deputy mayor from 1994 to 1996, and in 1997 he was elected as mayor, serving a second term from 2004 to 2008.

Sir Jeffrey added: “Whilst as colleagues, we can look back over a life of dedication and service to the people of Carrickfergus, East Antrim and Northern Ireland, our prayers today are with those who were closest to David amongst his family and friends.”

DUP chairman Lord Morrow added: “This is so sad.

“David was dependable, reliable, honourable, trustworthy and loyal.

“He will be missed.

“I can remember David first being elected in Carrickfergus.

“Such was his affinity to the area, Dr (Ian) Paisley used to affectionately refer to him as ‘the mayor of Carrick’.

“His loss will most acutely be felt by his family but he also will be mourned by a community who he loved and served tirelessly.

“He leaves a legacy of public service to others which will live long into the future.”