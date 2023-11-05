Philippines radio presenter shot dead in front of Facebook livestream viewers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Philippines radio presenter shot dead in front of Facebook livestream viewers

By Press Association
A radio presenter was shot dead in his home studio in a brazen attack that was witnessed by people watching the programme live on Facebook (Calamba Municipal Police Station/AP)
A radio presenter was fatally shot by a man inside his southern Philippines station on Sunday in a brazen attack that was witnessed by people watching the programme live on Facebook.

The gunman gained entry to the home studio of provincial news broadcaster Juan Jumalon by pretending to be a listener.

He then shot the 57-year-old twice during a live morning broadcast in Calamba town in Misamis Occidental province, police said.

The attacker snatched the victim’s gold necklace before fleeing on a motorcycle with a companion, who had been waiting outside Mr Jumalon’s house, police said.

An investigation is under way to identify the gunman and establish if the attack was work-related.

The Philippines has long been regarded as one of the most dangerous places for journalists in the world.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr strongly condemned the shooting and said he has ordered the national police to track down, arrest and prosecute the killers.

“Attacks on journalists will not be tolerated in our democracy and those who threaten the freedom of the press will face the full consequences of their actions,” he said in a statement.

The National Union of Journalists of the Philippines, a press freedom watchdog, said Mr Jumalon was the 199th journalist to be killed in the country since 1986, when democracy returned after a “People Power” uprising toppled dictator Ferdinand Marcos, the father of the current president, and forced him and his family into US exile.

“The attack is even more condemnable since it happened at Jumalon’s own home, which also served as the radio station,” the watchdog said.

A video of the attack shows the bespectacled Jumalon pausing and looking up at something away from the camera before two shots ring out. He slumps back in his chair as background music plays on.

He was pronounced dead on the way to a hospital.

The attacker was not seen on the Facebook livestream but police said they are checking if security cameras installed in the house and at neighbours’ homes recorded anything.

In 2009, members of a powerful political clan and their associates gunned down 58 people, including 32 media workers, in a brazen execution-style attack in southern Maguindanao province. It was the deadliest single attack on journalists in recent history.

While the mass killing was later linked to a violent electoral rivalry common in many rural areas, it also showcased the threats faced by journalists in the Philippines.

A surfeit of unlicensed guns and private armies controlled by powerful clans and weak law enforcement in rural regions are among the security concerns journalists face in the poverty-stricken Southeast Asian country.