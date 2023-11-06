Researchers developing lateral flow test to detect brain tumours

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Researchers developing lateral flow test to detect brain tumours

By Press Association
Researchers are developing a lateral flow test to detect brain tumours (Lynne Cameron/PA)
Scientists are developing the world’s first lateral flow test to detect brain tumours.

The aim is to develop a simple test that patients can use at home, similar to those used during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The work will target aggressive, recurring tumours which currently lead to almost 200,000 deaths a year globally, researchers say.

Although it can sometimes be inevitable that tumours will recur following initial treatment, the unpredictable timing makes them difficult to detect early, leading to poor prognosis.

The researchers say the new test, which would work via a simple finger prick, would improve the lives of tens of thousands of people across the world.

It could also significantly reduce the burden on healthcare systems by reducing the need for MRI scans and providing a cost-effective alternative to some clinic appointments.

A team at Nottingham Trent University (NTU) is leading the work, funded by the Medical Research Council, and working with researchers at the University of Sheffield.

Philippe Wilson, Professor of One Health NTU, said: “Brain tumours are managed with the best available treatments when first diagnosed but, unfortunately, recurrence is a major problem and some come back very quickly and aggressively.

He added: “If you have an MRI six months after treatment, by that point a tumour could have been back for a significant amount of time potentially.

“It’s hard to imagine a medical technology so widely used and understood as the lateral flow test.

“This tech would provide regular, affordable disease monitoring for patients at home in an easy-to-use way.

“We hope the work could be applied to other types of cancer too, potentially helping to save millions of lives worldwide.”

The researchers are focussing on developing lateral flow tests capable of detecting molecules in the blood that are specific to a tumour, and would give a very early indication of it returning.

Prototypes are being are being worked on as part of the project before the study moves on to clinical trials.

The technology will seek to detect cancers such as glioblastoma (GBM), the most malignant form of brain tumour.

Dr Ola Rominiyi, from the University of Sheffield’s School of Medicine and Population Health, said: “Aggressive brain tumours such as glioblastoma virtually always come back after treatment, but detecting this recurrence at the earliest possible stage remains a challenge and an important priority for research highlighted by patients.

“Currently, patients often have follow-up MRI scans every three to six months, but successful development of a lateral flow test to detect brain cancer could make it possible to efficiently test for recurrence every week, so that more recurrent tumours are caught early, at a more treatable stage.”