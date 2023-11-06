Interviews under way for Northern Ireland’s new police chief

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Interviews under way for Northern Ireland’s new police chief

By Press Association
Current assistant chief constable Bobby Singleton and interim chief constable Jon Boutcher are vying for the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s top job (PA)
The interview process for Northern Ireland’s next chief constable is under way in Belfast.

Interim chief constable Jon Boutcher and current assistant chief constable Bobby Singleton are vying for the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s top job.

Former PSNI chief Simon Byrne resigned in September following a string of controversies.

Mr Boutcher, who is the former police chief of Bedfordshire, was appointed as the interim head of the service pending the outcome of the interviews for the permanent £220,000 a year post.

The PSNI’s oversight body, the NI Policing Board, are conducting the two three-hour interviews at their offices in Belfast.

Former Police Service of Northern Ireland Chief Constable Simon Byrne quit in September (Liam McBurney/PA)

In normal circumstances, when a devolved government is in place in Northern Ireland, the board’s selection would have been sent to Stormont’s justice minister for final approval.

With no justice minister in place due to the ongoing powersharing impasse, Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris will be responsible for signing off on the appointment.

The interview panel is made up of Policing Board chair Deirdre Toner, independent board member Mukesh Sharma and three political members of the oversight body – Sinn Fein’s Gerry Kelly, the DUP’s Joanne Bunting and Nuala McAllister from the Alliance Party.

An external adviser from His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary (HMIC) will be on hand to provide advice.

The first interview was scheduled to begin at 9am on Monday and the second interview is not due to end until 5pm.

At that point a multi-stage deliberation and selection process will commence.

Once the interview panel make a selection, an online meeting of the full board will be convened.

After that concludes, a full report outlining the selection and rationale behind it will be sent to Mr Heaton-Harris.

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris will formally sign off on the new appointment (Liam McBurney/PA)

The Secretary of State is then obliged to consult with officials at Stormont’s Department of Justice before officially approving the board’s selection.

Given the various stages in the selection process, it could be Tuesday before the identity of the new chief constable is officially confirmed.

Mr Boutcher previously applied to become PSNI chief constable in 2019, but lost out to Mr Byrne.

He was until recently leading Operation Kenova, which has been investigating the activities of “Stakeknife”, the Army’s top agent in Northern Ireland during the Troubles.

Mr Singleton has previously held high-profile roles within the PSNI, including leading the Paramilitary Crime Task Force before going on to head up the Legacy Investigation Branch.