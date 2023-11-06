18-year-old pleads not guilty to teenager’s murder

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
18-year-old pleads not guilty to teenager’s murder

By Press Association
Cameron Hamilton died after being stabbed during a fight in Bournemouth (Dorset Police/PA)
Cameron Hamilton died after being stabbed during a fight in Bournemouth (Dorset Police/PA)

An 18-year-old man has pleaded not guilty to the murder of a teenager who was fatally stabbed during a fight in Bournemouth.

Cameron Hamilton, also 18, was pronounced dead at the scene after the altercation in The Square in the Dorset seaside resort on August 5.

Thomas Betteridge, of Southsea, Portsmouth, Hampshire, entered not guilty pleas at Bournemouth Crown Court to charges of murder and possession of a kitchen knife in a public place.

Co-defendant Lennie Hansen, of Waterlooville, pleaded not guilty to assisting an offender by changing shoes with Betteridge, but guilty to possession of a kitchen knife.

Judge William Mousley KC adjourned the case for trial on January 29 2024, with a pre-trial review to take place on December 18.

He told the defendants: “You will be in court on December 18. That will be a pre-trial review before the trial, which is to start on January 29 next year.

“In the meantime, Thomas Betteridge, you will be remanded in custody, and you, Lennie Hansen, will be granted bail on the same conditions as currently in place.”

The family of Mr Hamilton, who was from Bournemouth, said in a tribute released through Dorset Police: “Cam is loved so much by his whole family. We ask that our privacy is respected at this devastating time. We have not lost our beautiful boy, he has been taken.

“We don’t want this to be what Cam is remembered for; we want him to be remembered for the funny, kind and wonderful person he is and always will be.”