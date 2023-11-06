Shadow Northern Ireland secretary criticises flooding support

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Shadow Northern Ireland secretary criticises flooding support

By Press Association
Northern Ireland shadow secretary Hilary Benn has criticised the level of support being offered to victims of flooding in Northern Ireland (Liam McBurney/PA)
Northern Ireland shadow secretary Hilary Benn has criticised the level of support being offered to victims of flooding in Northern Ireland (Liam McBurney/PA)

The shadow Northern Ireland secretary Hilary Benn has criticised the level of support for victims of recent flooding in the region.

Areas of counties Down, Antrim and Armagh suffered after heavy rain fell last week.

Work continued across the weekend in Downpatrick to pump the floodwater out of the town.

The ongoing collapse of the Stormont Assembly has left senior civil servants leading government departments with limited powers.

Mr Benn compared the situation with the aftermath of Storm Babet in England when a number of support schemes were announced.

“In Northern Ireland, all there is at the moment is the scheme of emergency financial assistance that has been activated,” he told the BBC.

“That means homeowners, but not businesses, can get £1,000 – and that is not enough.”

Mr Benn said he wrote to Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris on Saturday to ask what assistance the government could provide to businesses and homes in Northern Ireland.

He said Mr Heaton-Harris responded on Sunday, and said he is “working with the Northern Ireland Civil Service to see what can be done a quickly as possible to deal with the impacts of the floods”.

“I’m looking forward to hearing what the outcome of that is,” he said.

“This is a crisis, people are in trouble, they need help. It’s very simple, and not having an Executive in Northern Ireland doesn’t help because it’s at times like this you really need your government.”

The DUP has remained out of the Assembly for more than a year in protest at post-Brexit trading arrangements.

The party remains in talks with the government to address unionist concerns at the Northern Ireland Protocol and the Windsor Framework.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said his party is working hard to help businesses and home owners affected by the flooding.

He said even if Stormont was sitting, it “doesn’t have a big pot of money”.

“It is a priority for us, but at the end of the day, let’s be clear about this, Stormont is projecting an overspend this year of hundreds of millions of pounds.

“It doesn’t have a big pot of money sitting there ready to be handed over, that’s why I’m going to be at Westminster talking to the people who can deliver that additional support over and above the rates relief scheme and the £1,000 for householders affected by flooding,” he told the BBC.

“More needs to be done, we’re working on that. We’ll work with the government to deliver the support that people need, including for farmers as well.”