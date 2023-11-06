Environmental groups join pledge to increase diversity in green workforce

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Environmental groups join pledge to increase diversity in green workforce

By Press Association
A barn owl at Ham Wall nature reserve, Somerset. More than 70 organisations have joined a campaign to increase diversity in the environment sector (James Manning/PA)
A barn owl at Ham Wall nature reserve, Somerset. More than 70 organisations have joined a campaign to increase diversity in the environment sector (James Manning/PA)

More than 70 environmental organisations have joined a pledge to increase diversity in the green workforce.

WWF, Wildlife and Countryside Link, the RSBP and the Woodland Trust are among the groups who have joined the campaign “Force of Nature”, led by community charity Groundwork.

The initiative, launched on Monday, is calling on the environmental sector to create more accessible pathways into work for young people from all backgrounds.

The organisations have committed to creating an action plan to make them more inclusive, adopt recruitment practices that proactively seek to address a lack of diversity in the sector and open up pathways for diverse talent.

It comes after a number of inclusion challenges were identified in the sector.

Just 7% of those working for environmental charities, trusts and foundations came from an ethnically diverse background, compared with an average 14% across all professions, according to last year’s Race Report, which saw almost 100 groups submit data on their workforce.

Meanwhile, only 4.8% of employees working in the sector overall came from an ethnically diverse background, compared with 12.6% average across all professions, according to research from the SOS-UK, the Natural Environment Research Council and the Institute of Environmental Management and Assessment.

In a another report issued by Research Institute for Disabled Consumers, 57% of disabled people feel excluded from being able to reduce their environmental impact.

The Force of Nature campaign is also providing resources and guidance to support improved recruitment processes.

Graham Duxbury, Groundwork’s UK chief executive, said: “The diversity challenge for the environmental sector is well documented, and being addressed through a range of complementary initiatives.

“Making sure our recruitment and development practices are inclusive and accessible is an important piece of the jigsaw.

“As a movement in the midst of a climate and nature crisis we need to be as effective as possible at engaging all sections of society in our work.”

Richard Benwell, chief executive of Wildlife and Countryside Link, said: “There’s still a long road to travel to ensure recruitment, culture and day-to-day practice make the sector as inclusive, welcoming and representative as possible, but this is another step forward.

“We want to help ensure that everyone has the chance to be a force for nature whether through individual action, their career or being part of a movement. An inclusive and representative environmental movement is a stronger one.”

Billy Knowles, programme director at Youth Environmental Service, said: “For too long there have been too few opportunities for too few people to build a career in our sector.

“If we’re going to avert the worst harms of environmental and biodiversity breakdown, we need a new generation of confident, capable and connected environmentalists that reflects our fantastically diverse society.

“Opening up new pathways to careers in the sector, with inclusive and accessible recruitment practices embedded for every role, is a critical first step towards building the workforce we need, and we’re proud to be part of the Force of Nature campaign that can make this happen.”