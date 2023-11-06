US national jailed for life for killing security guard during attempted eviction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
US national jailed for life for killing security guard during attempted eviction

By Press Association
Chad Henderson, 46, who has been found guilty of murder at Birmingham Crown Court (West Midlands Police/PA)
Chad Henderson, 46, who has been found guilty of murder at Birmingham Crown Court (West Midlands Police/PA)

A US national who armed himself with a hunting knife to murder a security guard during an attempted eviction has been jailed for life.

Chad Henderson, who stabbed Nathan Burton four times in the chest, was ordered to serve a minimum term of 19 years after a judge said the 46-year-old had intended to kill his victim.

Henderson, who became “stranded” in the UK during the Covid pandemic, was found guilty of murder at Birmingham Crown Court in September after refusing to take part in or attend his trial.

Jurors convicted him by a majority 11-1 verdict, rejecting his account of having acted in self-defence after barricading himself into his rented flat in Woodhurst Road, Moseley, Birmingham.

Nathan Burton
Nathan Burton was stabbed four times (West Midlands Police/PA)

The trial was told that Mr Burton, a father of a young daughter, was stabbed shortly before 11pm on April 7 2021 after going to the property with two colleagues and a locksmith.

The 27-year-old victim, from Wolverhampton, was stabbed at the top of a flight of stairs and died in hospital the following day.

Passing sentence on Monday, Judge Simon Drew KC said: “The defendant had every opportunity to participate in his trial, with or without a lawyer.

“Regrettably he has repeatedly tried to disrupt and delay these proceedings.

“That finally comes to an end today.”

The judge, who heard that Henderson was in rent arrears and had thwarted previous efforts to remove him from the property, said: “In the first week of April the defendant became increasingly difficult, abusive, aggressive and obstructive.

“By then the defendant had developed a siege mentality, and he made preparations to resist any attempt to remove him from the flat by barricading the door and blocking the stairway, and he had at least one knife to hand.

“By their verdict the jury clearly rejected the defendant’s explanation.

“The history of his conduct throughout clearly shows that he was readying himself for a violent physical confrontation, when the opportunity came he took up the knife he had ready to hand, and had no hesitation in using it.”

The number, location and severity of the wounds inflicted indicated an intention to kill, the judge added.

Police said Henderson called officers following the murder and told the operator “I defended myself” and later claimed in interview to have been putting measures in place to stop a “home invasion”.

Several victim impact statement from family members were read to the court, including those of Mr Burton’s parents and siblings.

Mr Burton’s mother told the court the loss of her “selfless and thoughtful” son had left her suffering a constant state of numbness, while the victim’s father described him as “calm, humble and loving”.

“My son had so much to offer society,” he said.

“Nathan worked tremendously hard at school and carried that ethos into the world of work.

“The pain relating to this whole event is indescribable.”