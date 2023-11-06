Schools closed in Surrey as water outage continues to cause disruption

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Schools closed in Surrey as water outage continues to cause disruption

By Press Association
Local residents used bottled water stations on Monday (Joe Sene/PA)
Local residents used bottled water stations on Monday (Joe Sene/PA)

More than a dozen schools in Surrey have been closed after Storm Ciaran left parts of the county without water and caused major disruption.

Schools situated in the Godalming and Guildford area confirmed they were fully or partially shut on Monday, after the storm created issues at the Shalford water treatment works.

Some schools said learning would move online for the day, while others invited certain year groups to attend or were due to re-open in the afternoon in a non-compulsory capacity.

Thames Water said it hoped to get customers back on supply “in the very near future”, with as many as 12,000 people remaining without water.

Surrey County Council (SCC) declared a major incident on Sunday.

It said staff were dealing with incidents involving reports of no water or low pressure, while Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said on Sunday that Thames Water had told him that at least 13,500 homes had been affected on Sunday afternoon.

Mr Hunt, who is MP for South West Surrey which includes Godalming and the surrounding villages among the affected areas, said he was “very concerned” about the situation and tweeted that he would talk to a Thames Water executive.

Two bottled water stations have been set up in Godalming and Guildford for local residents.

David Bird, retail director for Thames Water, told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme on Monday: “We absolutely accept that the quality of service that has been provided to our customers has not been at the level they would want, but obviously in this specific incident in Guildford, it has been as a result of one of the biggest storms we’ve had in a decade.

“My focus today is making sure we are supporting all of our customers.”

Mr Bird said the water network around Guildford posed a particular challenge as it was “in effect an island”, and that Thames Water had given out nearly half a million litres of bottled water to those affected.

Alex Gill, 38, from Godalming, told the PA news agency that his water went off at some point on Saturday morning.

He said: “We’ve got a (two) and (four) year old who are just filthy now.

“School and nursery are closed, so (we are) having to juggle them with our quite intense jobs.

“My partner has an operation scheduled for tomorrow morning as part of her cancer treatment.

“It’s up in Sutton at the Royal Marsden but if the kids can’t go into their childcare setting tomorrow, I’m not quite sure what to do as we’re quite isolated from our families here.”