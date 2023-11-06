Numbers adding up for Virat Kohli and India after latest World Cup mauling

India added to the list of huge winning margins at this year’s Cricket World Cup while Virat Kohli made individual history in Sunday’s rout of South Africa.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the statistical significance of the result.

India win big again

Four of the World Cup’s top 10 winning margins by runs have come in this year’s tournament, with hosts India now ranking second and joint-seventh on that list.

Sunday’s 243-run success – Kohli’s hundred setting up a total of 326 for five before the Proteas were skittled for 83 – followed three days after they beat Sri Lanka by 302 runs.

That was only the second win by 300-plus runs in World Cup history, the first coming just over a week earlier when Australia beat the Netherlands by a record 309 after scoring 399 for eight.

The 2015 tournament saw Australia win by 275 runs against Afghanistan while South Africa beat the West Indies by 257, matching India’s win over Bermuda in 2007.

Australia beat Namibia by 256 in 2003 while India’s win over South Africa matched Sri Lanka’s margin against beleaguered Bermuda in 2007.

South Africa beat the Netherlands by 231 in 2011 and their 229-run success against England this year matched Australia, against the Dutch in 2007, for 10th place.

Teams batting first have not had it all their own way this year, with New Zealand beating England by nine wickets while there have been four eight-wicket margins and five by seven wickets.

Kohli matches Sachin

Sachin Tendulkar also made 49 ODI hundreds (Rebecca Naden/PA)

Kohli’s 101 not out at Eden Gardens was significant beyond just the immediate contest with the Proteas.

His 49th one-day international century matched the record set by his illustrious compatriot Sachin Tendulkar for the most in the format.

The “Little Master” played a record 463 ODIs between 1989 and 2012 and scored 18,426 runs at an average of 44.83 in his 452 innings.

Kohli has got there in just 289 games and 277 innings, scoring 13,626 runs in total with his average of 58.48 – over 13 runs higher than Tendulkar’s.

The latter does still have more half-centuries, 96 to Kohli’s 70, as well as the higher individual innings with an unbeaten 200 against South Africa in 2010.

That is the 10th-highest score in ODI history and makes Tendulkar one of only eight men with a double-century in the format – current India captain Rohit Sharma has three to his name including a record 264 against Sri Lanka in 2014. The feat has also been achieved twice in women’s cricket, by New Zealand’s Amelia Kerr and Australia’s Belinda Clark.

Kohli’s best is 183 against Pakistan in 2012, ranking 22nd on the all-time list.