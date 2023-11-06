Donald Trump arrives in court ahead of evidence to civil fraud trial

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Donald Trump arrives in court ahead of evidence to civil fraud trial

By Press Association
Former president Donald Trump (Phelan M Ebenhack/AP)
Former president Donald Trump (Phelan M Ebenhack/AP)

Donald Trump arrived at a Manhattan courthouse in anticipation of hours of evidence in his civil fraud trial, a spectacle of a former president and the leading Republican presidential candidate defending himself against allegations that he dramatically inflated his net worth.

The charges cut to the very heart of the brand Mr Trump spent decades carefully crafting and put him at risk of losing control of much of his business empire.

But the appearance may also mark the beginning of what will likely be a defining feature of the 2024 election if Mr Trump becomes his party’s nominee: a major candidate, on trial, using the witness stand as a campaign platform as he eyes a return to the White House while facing multiple criminal indictments.

“It’s going to be a stunning moment.

“This is dramatic enough if he was simply an ex-president facing these charges.

“But the fact that he is the overwhelming favourite to run the GOP (Republican Party), it makes this a staggering Monday,” said presidential historian Douglas Brinkley.

Trump Fraud Lawsuit
People protest against former president Donald Trump outside the New York Supreme Court (Stefan Jeremiah/AP)

Mr Trump arrived in court soon before 9:30 on Monday, posting social media broadsides earlier in the morning against the judge presiding over the case and the state attorney general’s office that brought the lawsuit.

The courtroom at 60 Centre Street has already become a familiar destination for Mr Trump.

He has spent hours over the last month voluntarily seated at the defence table, observing the proceedings.

Mr Trump once entered the witness box, unexpectedly and briefly, after he was accused of violating a partial gag order.

Mr Trump denied violating the rules, but Judge Arthur Engoron disagreed and fined him anyway.