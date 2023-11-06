Spinal cord implant helps man with Parkinson’s walk

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Spinal cord implant helps man with Parkinson’s walk

By Press Association
Marc Gauthier is the first person to have the implant (CHUV/Gilles Weber)
Marc Gauthier is the first person to have the implant (CHUV/Gilles Weber)

A 63-year-old man who has been living with Parkinson’s disease for nearly three decades is able to leave the house alone again thanks to a spinal cord implant that has helped to improve his walking.

Marc Gauthier was forced to stop working as an architect three years ago when his condition made it very difficult for him to walk.

He would fall five to six times a day, and not be able to climb stairs because of issues with his mobility.

But neuroscientists and neurosurgeons have designed a neuroprosthetic – spine implant – that has allowed Mr Gauthier to walk comfortably, confidently and without falling.

It works by electrically stimulating the spinal cord in a targeted manner.

Mr Gauthier, who is the first person to have the implant, said he was “very happy” when it worked, adding: “After the therapy, the surgery I was able to go out alone again.

“There were things I could redo, some easier, some more difficult, but I could redo many things I couldn’t before.

“For example, walking into a store would be very difficult, impossible, before, because of the freezing of gait that will often happen in those environments.

“And now it just doesn’t happen anymore – I don’t have freezing anymore.”

He also joked that his wife was very happy with the results as they meant that he could leave the house and she could get some time alone at home.

Dopamine and then the deep brain stimulation that Mr Gauthier, from Pessac in France, received in 2004 dealt with his tremors and stiffness.

But more recently, he developed serious walking disorders which did not respond to the treatment.

Unlike conventional treatments for Parkinson’s, which target the regions of the brain directly affected by the loss of dopamine-producing neurons, the implant targets the area of the spine responsible for activating leg muscles while walking.

Jocelyne Bloch is a neurosurgeon and professor at the CHUV University Hospital Lausanne, Switzerland, and co-director of the NeuroRestore centre with Gregoire Courtine, of the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology.

She said: “It is impressive to see how by electrically stimulating the spinal cord in a targeted manner, in the same way as we have done with paraplegic patients, we can correct walking disorders caused by Parkinson’s disease.”

During a surgery two years ago, Mr Gauthier was fitted with a new neuroprosthetic made up of an implant placed against the spinal cord, which controls walking, and an electrical impulse generator implanted under the skin of his abdomen.

It uses targeted programming of spinal cord stimulations which adapt in real time to his movements.

After several weeks of rehabilitation Mr Gauthier is now able to walk almost normally.

He currently uses his neuroprosthetic for around eight hours a day, only turning it off when he is sitting down for a long period of time or when he is sleeping.

Mr Gauthier said: “I turn on the stimulation in the morning and turn it off in the evening.”

He added: “I’m not even afraid of the stairs anymore. Every Sunday I go to the lake, and I walk around six kilometres. It’s incredible.”

Researchers say the implant opens up new possibilities to deal with walking disorders that many people suffering from Parkinson’s diseases are affected by, but that it has only been tested in one person and further trials are needed.

Thanks to funding from the Michael J Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, the NeuroRestore centre is going to carry out clinical tests on six new patients next year.

Around 90% of people with advanced Parkinson’s disease experience locomotor deficits that include gait impairments, balance problems and freezing-of-gait episodes.

These deficits reduce quality of life and increase the severity of related conditions, and currently available therapies are ineffective.

The findings are published in Nature Medicine.