Surrey residents ‘unable to bathe or flush toilets for days’ amid water issues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Surrey residents ‘unable to bathe or flush toilets for days’ amid water issues

By Press Association
Many people living in Surrey have reported having a lack of water or no water at all (Rui Vieira/PA)
Many people living in Surrey have reported having a lack of water or no water at all (Rui Vieira/PA)

Surrey residents say they have been left unable to bathe their children or flush the toilet for days due to ongoing water supply issues in the area.

Thames Water has apologised for problems in areas including Guildford and Godalming, saying Storm Ciaran had created issues at the Shalford water treatment works, with as many as 12,000 people affected.

Alex Gill, 38, who lives in Godalming, told the PA news agency that his water went off at some point on Saturday morning and he has received no communication from Thames Water since.

Winter weather March 5th 2018
One Surrey resident has said his partner may miss an operation because of ongoing water issues (Yui Mok/PA)

“We’ve got a two and four-year-old who are just filthy now,” Mr Gill, who is a senior designer and works in advertising, added.

The school and nursery are closed, he said, “so having to juggle them with our quite intense jobs”.

“My partner has an operation scheduled for tomorrow morning as part of her cancer treatment.

“It’s up in Sutton at the Royal Marsden but if the kids can’t go into their childcare setting tomorrow, I’m not quite sure what to do as we’re quite isolated from our families here.”

Winter weather March 5th 2018
A resident said he has had to buy water to carry out everyday tasks (Jonathan Brady/PA)

He said the family are “about to run out of crockery” and “haven’t been able to go to the toilet”.

He added: “We tried to get water from the bottle water station but the wait was over an hour both times, which I couldn’t do at those times so we’ve spent about £40-50 on bottled water.”

He said he has received “the most conclusive” updates from posts by local MP Jeremy Hunt’s on X, formerly Twitter.

“(Thames Water) have a page on their website which was vague at best and updated maybe three to four times a day,” he added.

“But we’ve had to look for all the information, when in a situation like this, (we) feel it should be more transparent and forthcoming.”

Emma Taylor, from Guildford, told PA that her water has been off and on from Friday and communication from Thames Water has been “dire”.

She said: “It was off for a long period on Friday, it was off for a long period on Saturday and yesterday, pretty much all day.

“It came on briefly this morning but it was a trickle and now it’s gone again.

“I am unable to flush the loo which is ridiculous, especially when you have young children, and we can’t really cook … it’s just been really frustrating and what I don’t understand is why it is taking (Thames Water) so long to fix it, and the complete lack of communication.

“They need to fix the problem – it has been three days and it is still not fixed.

“We pay them a huge amount of money and it is not acceptable. They need to sort it out and the problem is we’re held to ransom because we can’t choose a different provider, it’s only them and they are not performing.”

David Bird, retail director for Thames Water, told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme on Monday: “We absolutely accept that the quality of service that has been provided to our customers has not been at the level they would want, but obviously, in this specific incident in Guildford, it has been as a result of one of the biggest storms we’ve had in a decade.

“My focus today is making sure we are supporting all of our customers.”

PA has contacted Thames Water for comment.