James Corden to begin hosting celebrity radio talk show

By Press Association
James Corden is launching a new weekly show called This Life of Mine with James Corden (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File)
James Corden may be off TV screens after leaving CBS’ The Late Late Show but that doesn’t mean he has stopped chatting with celebrities.

The multiple Emmy- and Tony Award-winner, who gave the world Carpool Karaoke, is launching a new weekly show set for early 2024 on SiriusXM called This Life of Mine with James Corden.

The show will “feature in-depth conversations with the world’s biggest stars, discussing the people, places, moments and memories that made them who they are today,” according to producers.

James Corden in a tracksuit at a Netflix premiere
James Corden is swapping TV for radio with his new talk show (Ian West/PA)

Scott Greenstein, SiriusXM’s president and chief content officer said: “James has been a trailblazer in the entertainment business. We’re so honoured to welcome him to the SiriusXM family as he begins this next phase of his illustrious career and makes his mark in audio.”

SiriusXM is hosting an event in New York on Wednesday where it will showcase its new streaming app, as well as new programming, live performances and surprise celebrity guests.

In a statement, Corden called the show “a new chapter”, adding: “It’s a dream to have a space to engage in deep conversations with the people whose work and talent I greatly admire.”

Corden has won 12 Emmy Awards as a host, writer, producer and actor. He is also a Tony Award winner, multiple Bafta Award-winner in addition to a Golden Globe Award nominee.