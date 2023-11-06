Critically ill baby’s parents prepare for further court hearing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Critically ill baby’s parents prepare for further court hearing

By Press Association
Indi Gregory has been granted Italian citizenship (Family handout/GoFundMe/PA)
Indi Gregory has been granted Italian citizenship (Family handout/GoFundMe/PA)

The parents of a critically ill baby who has been at the centre of a life-support treatment fight are preparing for another court hearing.

A judge is scheduled to consider further issues relating to the care of eight-month-old Indi Gregory at a private online hearing in the Family Division of the High Court on Tuesday.

Italy’s government on Monday granted Italian citizenship to Indi, with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni vowing to do what she could to “defend her life”.

Mr Justice Peel has already ruled that specialists treating Indi at the Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham can lawfully limit treatment.

Indi Gregory court case
Indi Gregory’s parents want to move her to a hospital in Rome (Family handout/PA)

He concluded such a move would be in Indi’s best interests.

Indi’s parents Dean Gregory and Claire Staniforth, who are both in their 30s and from Ilkeston in Derbyshire, want treatment to continue.

But they have failed to persuade Court of Appeal judges and judges at the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) in Strasbourg, France, to overturn that decision.

The couple then failed in a bid to transfer Indi to a hospital in Rome.

Mr Justice Peel ruled that a move to Italy would not be in Indi’s best interests – and Court of Appeal judges backed that decision.

Dean Gregory outside court
Indi Gregory’s father, Dean, outside court (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Italy’s cabinet briefly met on Monday for the sole purpose of granting the child citizenship, citing “pre-eminent humanitarian values”.

Ms Meloni said in a post on Facebook: “They say there isn’t much hope for little Indi, but until the very end, I’ll do what I can to defend her life.

“And to defend the right of her mamma and papa to do all that they can for her.”

Judges have heard that Indi, who was born on February 24, has mitochondrial disease – a genetic condition that saps energy.

Specialists say Indi is dying and bosses at the hospital where she is being cared for asked for a ruling that doctors could lawfully limit treatment.

Medics say the treatment Indi receives causes pain and is futile.

Indi Gregory court case
Dean Gregory and Claire Staniforth requested their daughter be moved to a hospital in Italy (Victoria Jones/PA)

Her parents disagree.

The couple are being supported by campaign group Christian Concern and its sister organisation, the Christian Legal Centre.

A Christian Concern spokesman said on Monday that Mr Justice Peel would on Tuesday consider issues relating to where doctors would withdraw life-support treatment.

He said her parents wanted to take her home.

Mr Justice Peel has considered evidence at private hearings in the Family Division of the High Court in London.

But he has allowed journalists to attend and said Indi could be identified in reports.